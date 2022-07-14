Premier League player arrested on suspicion of rape will not receive suspension, club says

A PREMIER League player who was arrested on suspicion of rape will not get a suspension, his club has confirmed.

The player, who has not been identified, was arrested over rape allegations against a woman in her 20s.

He was arrested in Barnet, north London earlier this month over the rape which the alleged victim says happened in June. While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of raping a different woman in April and June last year.

He has denied the allegations and has been bailed until August.

Sky News reports that the club (which also cannot be named), said in a statement:

"We are aware of the allegations which are currently the subject of a police investigation.

"We have confirmed that the player denies the allegations and is on police bail pending the outcome of their inquiries. There have been no charges laid and the player can fulfil his professional commitments including permitted travel."

It added that it takes its responsibilities seriously and has followed its safeguarding procedures.

"We will keep this matter under close consideration and will review further if circumstances change," the statement concluded.