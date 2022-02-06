President leads congratulations as Leona Maguire becomes first Irish woman to land LPGA title
Sport

President leads congratulations as Leona Maguire becomes first Irish woman to land LPGA title

Leona Maguire poses with the trophy after winning the LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony Golf & Country Club in Fort Myers, Florida (Image: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

CAVAN'S Leona Maguire has made history after she became the first Irish woman to win a title on the LPGA Tour.

The 27-year-old finished 18 under par after a final round of 67, having headed into the final day of the Drive On Championship in Florida tied with Marina Alex.

However, the American carded 72 on Saturday to ultimately tie for fourth, while a strong back nine from Maguire saw her finish three shots ahead of second-place Lexi Thompson.

'Proud'

Maguire, who shot six birdies on the final day, said the whole experience felt surreal.

"[It] hasn't really sunk in yet. It's a bit surreal," she told the LPGA.

"It's been a long time coming and I suppose you don't know it's going to happen until it actually does.

"[I] tried to just stay really patient today. Didn't get ahead of myself. Wanted to go out and just shoot a number. Didn't want anybody to have to hand it to me.

"I wanted to go out and win it myself and earn it. Yeah, just really proud of the way I played today."

Last year, Maguire became the first Irish woman to play at the Solheim Cup, helping Europe to victory by breaking the all-time rookie points record with a total of 4.5.

Maguire is sprayed with champagne after victory in the LPGA Drive On Championship (Image: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, led the tributes to Maguire, calling her latest success an "historic achievement".

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin added "the whole of Ireland celebrates your victory today".

And double Open winner Pádraig Harrington said Maguire "is trailblazing a way for all Irish golf".

