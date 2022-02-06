President leads congratulations as Leona Maguire becomes first Irish woman to land LPGA title

CAVAN'S Leona Maguire has made history after she became the first Irish woman to win a title on the LPGA Tour.

The 27-year-old finished 18 under par after a final round of 67, having headed into the final day of the Drive On Championship in Florida tied with Marina Alex.

However, the American carded 72 on Saturday to ultimately tie for fourth, while a strong back nine from Maguire saw her finish three shots ahead of second-place Lexi Thompson.

'Proud'

Maguire, who shot six birdies on the final day, said the whole experience felt surreal.

"[It] hasn't really sunk in yet. It's a bit surreal," she told the LPGA.

"It's been a long time coming and I suppose you don't know it's going to happen until it actually does.

The first player from Ireland to win on the LPGA Tour! 🇮🇪@leona_maguire | #DriveOn pic.twitter.com/IK0webbMgt — LPGA (@LPGA) February 6, 2022

"[I] tried to just stay really patient today. Didn't get ahead of myself. Wanted to go out and just shoot a number. Didn't want anybody to have to hand it to me.

"I wanted to go out and win it myself and earn it. Yeah, just really proud of the way I played today."

Last year, Maguire became the first Irish woman to play at the Solheim Cup, helping Europe to victory by breaking the all-time rookie points record with a total of 4.5.

President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, led the tributes to Maguire, calling her latest success an "historic achievement".

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin added "the whole of Ireland celebrates your victory today".

And double Open winner Pádraig Harrington said Maguire "is trailblazing a way for all Irish golf".

Congratulations to @leona_maguire for her historic achievement in becoming the first Irish @LPGA Tour winner at the Drive On Championship. Another fantastic Irish sportswoman leading the way internationally. — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) February 6, 2022

Well done @leona_maguire on another piece of history as the first Irish woman to win on the @LPGA tour. A brilliant achievement. The whole of Ireland celebrates your victory today. https://t.co/UmfSL7TtkM — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) February 6, 2022

Delighted for @leona_maguire ,nobody deserves it more. Years of hard work and pressure have gone in to this win. Leona is trailblazing a way for all Irish golf. Delighted for Dermot Byrne on the bag too. https://t.co/vtMkw8DKTk — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) February 6, 2022

Congratulations to Leona Maguire who won the first ever LPGA title with sensational display in Florida. What a proud moment for you your family and our County.https://t.co/ALBnYijYiP — Official Cavan GAA (@CavanCoBoardGaa) February 5, 2022

🇮🇪 The first ever Irishwoman to win in the @LPGA Tour!@leona_maguire, history maker 💪 pic.twitter.com/DyA9KQfvj4 — Irish Open (@DDFIrishOpen) February 5, 2022

Massive congrats @leona_maguire on making history! ☘️ ⛳️ — Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) February 6, 2022