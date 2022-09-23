Preview: Ireland vs Israel details for tonight's U21 play-off game
Sport

Preview: Ireland vs Israel details for tonight's U21 play-off game

IRELAND'S U21 side play Israel tonight in the first leg of their two game play-offs. 

Jim Crawford's men will welcome the underage Israeli side to the Tallaght Stadium. 

The two games has huge implications for the U21's. If Ireland manage to overcome Israel over the two legs, they will create history by becoming the first Irish U21s side to reach a European Championship. 

The finals are being played in Romania and Georgia in 2023. 

Here are details for the game. 

WHERE IS IT BEING PLAYED 

The game will be played in the Tallaght Stadium 

WHEN IS IT? 

The game will take place Friday, September 23. 

WHAT TIME IS KICK OFF? 

Kick-off is at 7pm. 

WHAT CHANNEL IS IT ON? 

The game will be shown live on RTE 2. 

The match will also be available to stream for free via the RTE Player. 

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Dario Bel (Croatia) Assistant: Kruno Šaric (Croatia) Assistant: Ivan Janić (Croatia) Fourth Official: Patrik Kolarić (Croatia)

TEAM NEWS 

Team news will come out an hour before kick-off.  

WHAT HAS JIM CRAWFORD SAID 

Israel are a very good side and it will be a challenge but the players and the staff are looking forward to the games. Two-legged games are different in a sense that if the first result goes well, it’s still only half-time but if that result doesn’t go your way, you have another game to come. We want the crowd to come out and get behind the lads because the fans could be the difference.” 

WHAT HAS CONOR COVENTRY SAID

“I’ve grown up playing with a lot of these players and the chance to go to a European Championship with them is something we all want to achieve. We want to create history together and be the first Ireland U21s side to reach a EUROS.”

Dublin , Ireland - 19 November 2019; Republic of Ireland assistant coach Jim Crawford during the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Sweden at Tallaght Stadium in Tallaght, Dublin. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Republic of Ireland Under-21 Squad Goalkeepers: Josh Keeley (Tottenham Hotspur), Brian Maher (Derry City), Luke McNicholas (Sligo Rovers), David Odomosu (St. Patrick’s Athletic)

Defenders: Eiran Cashin (Derby County), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (NAC Breda, on loan from Wolfsburg), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers), Jake O’Brien (RWD Molenbeek, on loan from Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers), Joe Redmond (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City)

Midfielders: Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle, on loan from Aston Villa), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (MK Dons), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Adam O’Reilly (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Ross Tierney (Motherwell)

Forwards: Aaron Connolly (Venezia, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Dara Costelloe (Burnley),Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (MK Dons, on loan from Rotherham United), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Mipo Odubeko (Port Vale, on loan from West Ham United), Tyreik Wright (Bradford City, on loan from Aston Villa)

UEFA European Under-21 Championship Play-Offs (all times are Irish time) 

Friday, September 23 | Ireland U21 v Israel U21, Tallaght Stadium, Dublin, KO 7pm

Tuesday, September 27 | Israel U21 v Ireland U21, Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel KO 6.15pm

See More: Football, Ireland U21's

Related

TG4 selects next live WNL game
Sport 1 day ago

TG4 selects next live WNL game

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Roddy Collins has said that Sky's apology for the Celtic 'If you hate the Royal Family, clap your hands chants pissed him off'
Sport 1 day ago

Roddy Collins has said that Sky's apology for the Celtic 'If you hate the Royal Family, clap your hands chants pissed him off'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Erling Haaland is coming to the Aviva in November for a friendly against Ireland
Sport 1 day ago

Erling Haaland is coming to the Aviva in November for a friendly against Ireland

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Josh Cullen says it's a 'new day and a new game' ahead of Ireland Nations League clash with Scotland
Sport 17 hours ago

Josh Cullen says it's a 'new day and a new game' ahead of Ireland Nations League clash with Scotland

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Leo Cullen has refused to comment on reports that Stuart Lancaster may join French giants Racing 92
Sport 19 hours ago

Leo Cullen has refused to comment on reports that Stuart Lancaster may join French giants Racing 92

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ronan O'Gara has received a six week ban for abusing a match official in the Top14
Sport 20 hours ago

Ronan O'Gara has received a six week ban for abusing a match official in the Top14

By: Conor O'Donoghue

9 things you probably never knew about Guinness
Life & Style 20 hours ago

9 things you probably never knew about Guinness

By: Irish Post

Leinster have named a strong team for their game against Italian side Benetton in the URC this Friday
Sport 22 hours ago

Leinster have named a strong team for their game against Italian side Benetton in the URC this Friday

By: Conor O'Donoghue