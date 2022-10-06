Preview: Munster and Connacht have named their teams for their game in the URC this Friday

MUNSTER AND CONNACHT take each other on the latest installment of the United Rugby Championship (19.35, Friday)

Here are futher details for the Irish provincial derby

TV station and broadcast details

TG4, Premier Sports, SuperSport, Discovery + & URC TV.

Venue

The Sportsground, Galway.

When?

Friday, October 7, 7.35pm

What have the Andy Freind said

Director of Rugby Andy Friend says: “We won’t hide from the fact our performances and results haven’t been good enough. We’ve been guilty of too many unforced errors, and at this level you’re going to be punished. As is always the case against Munster, the team who brings the greater level of physicality, linked with superior discipline and minimal error count is that team that usually comes out on top, so those three things are a key focus for us this week.

With the new pitch and our friends, family and supporters behind us, we’ll be doing everything in our power to get that first win of the season.”

TEAM NEWS

Munster

Fulback. 15 Joey Carbery

Winger. 14 Conor Phillips

Centres. 13 Malakai Fekitoa, 12 Dan Goggin

Winger. 11. Patrick Campbell

Outhalf. 10. Ben Healy Scrumhalf. 9.Conor Murray

Frontrow. 1.Dave Kilcoyne,2. Niall Scannell, 3.Keynan Knox

Secondrow.4, Jean Kleyn, 5.Tadhg Beirne

Backrow. 6 Jack O’Donoghue, 7.Peter O’Mahony (C), 8.Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Edwin Edogbo, Jack O’Sullivan, Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, Fionn Gibbons.

📢 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT | Gavin Coombes, Joey Carbery & Conor Murray make their 1st starts of the season for Munster against Connacht tomorrow night with Jean Kleyn also coming into the side.



See full team news ⤵️#CONvMUN #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) October 6, 2022

Connacht

Fulback. 15 Conor Fitzgerald

Winger. 14 John Porch

Centres. 13 Byron Ralston, 12. David Hawkshaw

Winger. 11.Mack Hansen

Outhalf. 10.Jack Carty Scrumhalf. 9.Kieran Marmion

Frontrow. 1. Denis Buckley, 2. Dave Heffernan, 3. Finlay Bealham

Secondrow.4. Gavin Thornbury, 5. Oisín Dowling

Backrow. 6. Shamus Hurley-Langton,7. Conor Oliver, 8. Jarrad Butler

Replacements: Grant Stewart, Peter Dooley, Jack Aungier,Niall Murray, Josh Murphy, Colm Reilly ,Tom Daly, Paul Boyle