Preview: Munster and Connacht have named their teams for their game in the URC this Friday

MUNSTER AND CONNACHT take each other on the latest installment of the United Rugby Championship (19.35, Friday)
Here are futher details for the Irish provincial derby
TV station and broadcast details
TG4, Premier Sports, SuperSport, Discovery + & URC TV.
Venue
The Sportsground, Galway.
When?
Friday, October 7, 7.35pm
What have the Andy Freind said
Director of Rugby Andy Friend says: “We won’t hide from the fact our performances and results haven’t been good enough. We’ve been guilty of too many unforced errors, and at this level you’re going to be punished. As is always the case against Munster, the team who brings the greater level of physicality, linked with superior discipline and minimal error count is that team that usually comes out on top, so those three things are a key focus for us this week.
With the new pitch and our friends, family and supporters behind us, we’ll be doing everything in our power to get that first win of the season.”
TEAM NEWS
Munster
Fulback. 15 Joey Carbery
Winger. 14 Conor Phillips
Centres. 13 Malakai Fekitoa, 12 Dan Goggin
Winger. 11. Patrick Campbell
Outhalf. 10. Ben Healy Scrumhalf. 9.Conor Murray
Frontrow. 1.Dave Kilcoyne,2. Niall Scannell, 3.Keynan Knox
Secondrow.4, Jean Kleyn, 5.Tadhg Beirne
Backrow. 6 Jack O’Donoghue, 7.Peter O’Mahony (C), 8.Gavin Coombes.
Replacements: Scott Buckley, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Edwin Edogbo, Jack O’Sullivan, Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, Fionn Gibbons.
Connacht
Fulback. 15 Conor Fitzgerald
Winger. 14 John Porch
Centres. 13 Byron Ralston, 12. David Hawkshaw
Winger. 11.Mack Hansen
Outhalf. 10.Jack Carty Scrumhalf. 9.Kieran Marmion
Frontrow. 1. Denis Buckley, 2. Dave Heffernan, 3. Finlay Bealham
Secondrow.4. Gavin Thornbury, 5. Oisín Dowling
Backrow. 6. Shamus Hurley-Langton,7. Conor Oliver, 8. Jarrad Butler
Replacements: Grant Stewart, Peter Dooley, Jack Aungier,Niall Murray, Josh Murphy, Colm Reilly ,Tom Daly, Paul Boyle
