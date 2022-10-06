Preview: Munster and Connacht have named their teams for their game in the URC this Friday
MUNSTER AND CONNACHT take each other on the latest installment of the United Rugby Championship (19.35, Friday)

Here are futher details for the Irish provincial derby

Limerick , Ireland - 5 March 2021; Matt Healy of Connacht on his way to scoring his side's first try during the Guinness PRO14 match between Munster and Connacht at Thomond Park in Limerick. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

TV station and broadcast details

TG4, Premier Sports, SuperSport, Discovery + & URC TV.

Venue

The Sportsground, Galway.

When?

Friday, October 7, 7.35pm

What have the Andy Freind said

Director of Rugby Andy Friend says: “We won’t hide from the fact our performances and results haven’t been good enough. We’ve been guilty of too many unforced errors, and at this level you’re going to be punished. As is always the case against Munster, the team who brings the greater level of physicality, linked with superior discipline and minimal error count is that team that usually comes out on top, so those three things are a key focus for us this week.

With the new pitch and our friends, family and supporters behind us, we’ll be doing everything in our power to get that first win of the season.”

TEAM NEWS

Munster

Fulback. 15 Joey Carbery
Winger. 14 Conor Phillips
Centres. 13 Malakai Fekitoa, 12 Dan Goggin
Winger. 11. Patrick Campbell
Outhalf. 10. Ben Healy Scrumhalf. 9.Conor Murray
Frontrow. 1.Dave Kilcoyne,2. Niall Scannell, 3.Keynan Knox
Secondrow.4, Jean Kleyn, 5.Tadhg Beirne
Backrow. 6 Jack O’Donoghue, 7.Peter O’Mahony (C), 8.Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Edwin Edogbo, Jack O’Sullivan, Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, Fionn Gibbons.

Connacht

Fulback. 15 Conor Fitzgerald
Winger. 14 John Porch
Centres. 13 Byron Ralston, 12. David Hawkshaw
Winger. 11.Mack Hansen
Outhalf. 10.Jack Carty  Scrumhalf. 9.Kieran Marmion
Frontrow. 1. Denis Buckley, 2. Dave Heffernan, 3. Finlay Bealham
Secondrow.4. Gavin Thornbury, 5. Oisín Dowling
Backrow. 6. Shamus Hurley-Langton,7. Conor Oliver, 8. Jarrad Butler
Replacements: Grant Stewart,  Peter Dooley, Jack Aungier,Niall Murray, Josh Murphy, Colm Reilly ,Tom Daly, Paul Boyle

