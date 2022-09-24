Preview: Scotland vs Ireland details for tonight's Nations League game

Republic of Ireland are set to face Scotland at Hampden Park looking to secure another impressive victory over the opposition.



Stephen Kenny's Ireland enjoyed an impressive 3-0 victory over Scotland in the UEFA Nations League tie in the Aviva Stadium in June and Ireland will be hoping to secure another three points against Steve Clarke's Scotland.



Scotland will be going into Saturday's fixture full of confidence following their impressive 3-0 midweek win over Ukraine which opens up the battle for top spot. Ireland still have a faint chance of finishing top thanks to that result but will have to beat Scotland and also Armenia when they return home on Tuesday.

Here are details for the game.

WHERE IS IT BEING PLAYED

The game will be played at Hampden Park

WHEN IS IT?

The game will take place Saturday, September 24.

WHAT TIME IS KICK OFF?

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

WHAT CHANNEL IS IT ON?

The game will be shown live on RTE 2.

The match will also be available to stream for free via the RTE Player.

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Sandro Schärer (SUI)

Assistant 1: Stephane De Almeida (SUI)

Assistant 2: Bekim Zogaj (SUI)

Video Assistant Referee: Fedayi San (SUI)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Lukas Fähndrich (SUI)

Fourth official: Alain Bieri (SUI)

TEAM NEWS

Team news will come out an hour before kick-off.

Andrew Omobamidele is the only player missing

WHAT HAS STEPHEN KENNY SAID

"Scotland were very good the other day, they played very well and to be honest with you, they’ve been very good since Steve Clarke took charge and qualified for the Euros.



"They’ve consistently been good so anything we get, we know we’ll definitely have to earn that. For us, we have to focus on ourselves and make sure we’re right, that’s what we are firmly focused on. You have to adapt for sure, you can’t play the same way, you have to adapt to your opponent. That’s the nature of football.



“Injury wise, there’s no issues at all. Everyone in the camp is fully fit, nobody is even doubtful."

WHAT HAS JOHN EGAN SAID

"It's a tough game but these are the matches you want to be involved in and I know the lads are really excited to get going. We're here to do a job and get an important three points, and with a big travelling support behind us, we're really motivated.



"The Scotland match at the Aviva was fantastic. We were brilliant that day and the quality of goals were great, but we need to try and produce a similar performance tomorrow.



"Scotland are a strong side and I watched the Ukraine match in the midweek and they showed how difficult they will be as opposition."

REPUBLIC OF IRLAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Max O'Leary (Bristol City)



Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Fulham), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End), Liam Scales (Aberdeen).



Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Jason Knight (Derby County), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Hourihane (Derby County), Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City).



Forwards: Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Troy Parrott (Preston North End), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City).



Fixtures - UEFA Nations League



24/09 - Scotland v Republic of Ireland, Hampden Park, 7.45pm

27/09 - Republic of Ireland v Armenia, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm