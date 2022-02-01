Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle ready for hat-trick in Irish Champion Hurdle

RACHAEL BLACKMORE and Honeysuckle have been backed to win the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle this weekend for the third consecutive year at Leopardstown on Sunday.

The 8-year-old trained by Henry de Bromhead is a 4/11 favorite to complete the feat, Honeysuckle hasn't been beaten in 14 races and will face up 5 challengers from the likes of Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliot horses such as Appreciate It, Saint Roi, Zanahiyr, Echoes In Rain, Heaven Help Us

The trailblazer said:

“Honeysuckle is just a special mare – she is above and beyond anything else, she has a massive will to win and she has dug deep a few times when she has really had to," Blackmore said today.

“She is very versatile in a lot of different areas and to be able to adapt as she does to different situations, different races and different tactics makes her a dream to ride. Henry and everyone in the yard do a fantastic job with her.

“We were really happy with her performance first-time out at Fairyhouse last November (in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle) – it was a great start to her season. She has a phenomenal record and every day we go out we just try to keep that going.

Blackmore added:

“It’s every jockey’s dream is to be associated with a horse like Honeysuckle in their career and it’s a real privilege to be part of her team. Hopefully we can put up a good show again. We are in countdown mode and looking forward to the weekend getting going now.

“It’s great to have the crowds back - they bring such a special atmosphere. Honeysuckle got an unbelievable reception at the Dublin Racing Festival in 2020 and I really hope we will be walking back into the winners’ enclosure on Sunday."