Rachael Blackmore has become favourite to win RTE sportsperson of the year for the second year in a row

IRELAND'S FEMALE SUPERSTAR Rachael Blackmore is now favorites to land RTE's top sports award this year for the second year in a row

The jockey has overtaken Katie Taylor in the betting and the pair are set to go head-head for the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year award, which has won by both in the past

Blackmore became the first female rider to win the Gold Cup at Cheltenham on A Plus-Tard last week and Taylor has kept up her impressive undefeated winning streak in boxing.



Rachael Blackmore has been crowned the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year after a remarkable 12 months in the saddle. pic.twitter.com/nf5WdCCzPx — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) December 18, 2021



Blackmore won the award in 2021 for her breakthrough year at the Grand National and Cheltenham and the year before Taylor won the prize in 2020.

The trailblazing jockey's odds to win the prize were cut from 3/1 from 4/1 after her exploits on Honeysuckle winning back-to-back Champion Hurdles and in the Gold Cup.

She's now at 1/2 to win it outright and overtaken Katie Taylor in the race.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “

Just like Honeysuckle, we are running out superlatives to describe Rachael Blackmore. She has achieved so much in such a short space of time, and we now make her the 2/1 joint favourite to win another RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year award after she won the Champion Hurdle and the Gold Cup.

"With the Grand National in Aintree and Fairyhouse yet to come, we can see those odds go even shorter if she manages to win more big titles.”

Other notable people on the list are Ireland's rugby captain Johnny Sexton at 5/1, Ireland's golfing star Leona Maguire at 5/1 and Kerry's David Clifford at a similar price.