Rangers made it to the Europa League final after beating RB Leipzig last night

RANGERS MADE IT TO THE EUROPA league final last night after sensationally knocking out much fancied German side RB Leipzig 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-final.

Rangers went into the second leg 1-0 down from the reverse fixture in Germany and within 18 minutes captain James Tavernier brought the tie level with a smart finish.

Glen Kamara made it 2-0 on the night with a 20-yard shot six minutes later.

Leipzig's star forward, who has been linked with Europe's Christopher Nkunku halved the deficit with well taken volley around the 70th minute mark

But Rangers were not denied a place in Seville as Gers midfielder John Lundstram put the nail in the German coffin with a strike 10 minutes from time.

Full-time went which meant that Rangers reached their first European final in 14 years.

Step up, John Lundstram! 💥



He's starred for months, but that might just be his biggest moment in a Rangers jersey.



Listen to that sound! Ibrox erupts!#UEL pic.twitter.com/Nq3CJZTCid — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 5, 2022

They will now travel to Seville to play the final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst after the game set his sights on creating a special moment for the club in May.

“We will prepare well and try to create another proud moment for this club,” said the Rangers manager.

“We don’t have to do anything different in terms of preparation than we have done so far.

Of course the pressure will be different for a final but we still have to play to our strengths. Finals are always nice if you win them and that’s what we want to do.

“Anything you do starts with belief. Do we believe we can win the final? Of course we believe we can win the final but we respect the team [Eintracht] and will prepare well.”

West Ham were beaten by Eintracht Frankfurt in the other semi-final

The final takes place on the Wednesday the 18th of May in the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán