Red Bull's Christian Horner believes that Micheal Masi should not have been sacked

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 03: Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner talks with Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing in the garage during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 03, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

MICHEAL MASI should not have been removed from his post and the decision to do so has been branded as 'harsh' according to Red Bull's F1 director Christian Horner.

Masi decided to let Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton battle each other after a safety car issue in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton led for the entirety of the race, but due Masi's call, allowed the Dutchman overtake the Brit to win his first world championship.

Complaints poured in over the Australian's registration and news last week broke that Masi would not be Formula One race director for the upcoming season. He was moved into a safety role.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Horner said 

It's a difficult one. It's the FIA's business. I think it's harsh.

'I think that he was in a very difficult position last year. We felt a lot of decisions went against us last year.'

Horner was also sympathetic towards Masi stating that it's not a easy role due to the pressure.

When you look at what he has at his disposal in terms of resources, compared to what the teams have, it’s such a massive difference."

"I just think there was so much pressure put on the removal of Michael and that’s not right, that's my personal feeling."

Verstappen's debut win will always come under with astrix according to racing fans, but Horner believes the best man won the race over 22 races in the F1 calendar

"It’s not over until the whistle goes or the flag falls. Tactically, we were sharp at the end. When the crash came five laps from the end we reacted immediately," he said.

"We got Max in, pitted him for a new set of tyres, Mercedes left Lewis out on what was 44-lap tyres at the end of their life. Max had to make that pass on the last lap, which he did."

There's no question that their decision to change out the tires paid dividends in the end. Horner isn't of the opinion that there should have been a review into the race.

"The bottom line was that tactically we got it right. Max delivered the move and became the world champion. It’s done. He didn’t actually do anything wrong in accordance with the rules.

F1 will get back underway next month on the 20th of March when the drivers get going at the Bahrain GP.

Before that racing fans will be able to watch the new season of F1's Drive to Survive on Netflix.

