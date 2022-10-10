REPORT | Republic of Ireland WU19 0-1 France WU19

The Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19s finished up a three-game stretch of qualifying games in Poland with a narrow 1-0 loss to France.



Dave Connell's team had done enough in their previous games - a draw with Poland and a win over Northern Ireland - to secure passage through to Phase 2 of qualifying in the UEFA European WU19 Championships.



Ireland made three changes to their starting line-up with Meabh Russell, Abi Tuthill and Kerri O'Hara coming in and they were not afforded much time to settle into the game as France started quickly.



A number of quick-fire shots were unloaded by the French in the opening minutes with goalkeeper Summer Lawless alert to the danger with some fine saves.



Then the team who would eventually top Group 5 were awarded a penalty on 42 minutes, which Oceane Hurtre fired in to make it 1-0.

FULL-TIME | 🇮🇪 0-1 🇫🇷



A first-half penalty gives victory to France over #IRLWU19 who still move onto Phase 2 of EURO Qualifying#COYGIG | #WeAreOne — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 10, 2022

Ireland made a couple of changes at the interval and that gave them more energy but France did not hold back as they continued to push forward with their attacking play.



Attempts on goal were registered by Jessie Stapleton, Tara O'Hanlon, Emma Doherty and substitute Eva Mangan but none failed to really trouble their opponents.



France showed their quality in this game, as they did in their previous wins in the Group, but Ireland will take a lot from this as they prepare for the next round of qualifying in 2023.



Republic of Ireland: Summer Lawless; Meabh Russell (Melissa O'Kane 74), Kate Thompson, Abi Tuthill (Michaela Lawrence 86), Tara O'Hanlon; Kerri O'Hara (Lia O'Leary 46), Sophie Morrin (Eva Mangan 46), Jessie Stapleton, Scarlett Herron; Emma Doherty, Laura Shine (Rola Olusola 74).



France: Jade Dumas; Marion Haelewyn, Kysha Sylla, Jade Rastocle, Galina Gras; Chloe Neller, Faustine Bataillard (Maelle Seguin 66), Oceane Hurtre (Thiniba Samoura 90); Madeleine Yetna (Melween Ndongala 66), Louna Ribadeira (Pauline Haugou 86), Ninon Barnoin (Airine Fontaine 66).



Referee: Eleni Antoniou (Greece).