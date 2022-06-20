Results from the last weekend's GAA action

IT WAS another packed weekend of sport in the GAA.
Liam Sheedy's Wexford side were beaten by defeated Munster finalist's Clare, Galway saw off Cork to end their All-Ireland hopes for the year, and Tipperary beat Galway, and Cavan and Westmeath will meet in the first Tailteann Cup final after beating Sligo and Offaly, respectively.
Here are the results from this week's sporting action.
Mar atá faoi láthair i gCraobhchomórtas Sinsir Iomána na hÉireann tar éis na torthaí inné - 4 fhoireann fágtha! — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 19, 2022
FOUR teams left in the All-Ireland Hurling Senior Championship after yesterday's games! It's @GAAClare v @KilkennyCLG & @LimerickCLG v @Galway_GAA in the Semi-Finals! pic.twitter.com/OrDMYbI1F9
Mar atá faoi láthair i gCraobhchomórtas Sinsir Iomána na hÉireann tar éis na torthaí inné - 4 fhoireann fágtha!
— The GAA (@officialgaa) June 19, 2022
FRI 17 JUN
Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship
Offaly 2-16 0-18 Clare
SUN 19 JUNE
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship: Tailteann Cup Semi-Finals
Sligo 1-14 0-20 Cavan
Westmeath 3-22 2-16 Offaly
GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship
SAT 18 JUN
Galway 2-19 1-21 Cork
Clare 1-24 3-14 Wexford
Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship
SUNDAY 19 JUNE
Tipperary 3-24 3-20 Galway
Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Westmeath v Offaly in the Tailteann Cup Semi-Final here on #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/za1L1Fkdxk — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 19, 2022
Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Westmeath v Offaly in the Tailteann Cup Semi-Final here on #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/za1L1Fkdxk
— The GAA (@officialgaa) June 19, 2022