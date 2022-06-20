Results from the last weekend's GAA action
Sport

Results from the last weekend's GAA action

Tipperary , Ireland - 18 June 2022; Cathal Mannion of Galway in action against Alan Connolly of Cork during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Galway and Cork at the FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. (Photo By Daire Brennan/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

IT WAS another packed weekend of sport in the GAA.  

Liam Sheedy's Wexford side were beaten by defeated Munster finalist's Clare, Galway saw off Cork to end their All-Ireland hopes for the year, and Tipperary beat Galway, and Cavan and Westmeath will meet in the first Tailteann Cup final after beating Sligo and Offaly, respectively. 

Here are the results from this week's sporting action. 



 

FRI 17 JUN

Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship

Offaly 2-16 0-18 Clare

SUN 19 JUNE 

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship: Tailteann Cup Semi-Finals 

Sligo 1-14 0-20 Cavan

Westmeath 3-22 2-16 Offaly 

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship 

SAT 18 JUN 

Galway 2-19 1-21 Cork

Clare 1-24 3-14 Wexford 

Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship 

SUNDAY 19 JUNE 

Tipperary 3-24 3-20 Galway



 

See More: GAA, Hurling

Related

Over the weekend friends and family members attended a vigil for the former Tyrone hurler Damian Casey in Dungannon
Sport 19 hours ago

Over the weekend friends and family members attended a vigil for the former Tyrone hurler Damian Casey in Dungannon

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Tyrone hurler Damian Casey dies in accident in Spain
Sport 2 days ago

Tyrone hurler Damian Casey dies in accident in Spain

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Saturday and Sunday's TV selections from the Irish post
Sport 2 days ago

Saturday and Sunday's TV selections from the Irish post

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Ten Minutes with Wayne Devlin
Entertainment 10 hours ago

Ten Minutes with Wayne Devlin

By: admin

Ireland U17 captain Cathal Heffernan has signed for AC Milan on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell in Italy
Sport 14 hours ago

Ireland U17 captain Cathal Heffernan has signed for AC Milan on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell in Italy

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Leinster's Nick McCarthy: 'My experience, since coming out though has been entirely positive
Sport 15 hours ago

Leinster's Nick McCarthy: 'My experience, since coming out though has been entirely positive

By: Conor O'Donoghue

REPORT | Republic of Ireland WNT 1-0 Philippines
Sport 21 hours ago

REPORT | Republic of Ireland WNT 1-0 Philippines

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Artist's Eye on Galway
Culture 1 day ago

Artist's Eye on Galway

By: admin