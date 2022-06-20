Results from the last weekend's GAA action

IT WAS another packed weekend of sport in the GAA.

Liam Sheedy's Wexford side were beaten by defeated Munster finalist's Clare, Galway saw off Cork to end their All-Ireland hopes for the year, and Tipperary beat Galway, and Cavan and Westmeath will meet in the first Tailteann Cup final after beating Sligo and Offaly, respectively.

Mar atá faoi láthair i gCraobhchomórtas Sinsir Iomána na hÉireann tar éis na torthaí inné - 4 fhoireann fágtha!



FRI 17 JUN

Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship

Offaly 2-16 0-18 Clare

SUN 19 JUNE

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship: Tailteann Cup Semi-Finals

Sligo 1-14 0-20 Cavan

Westmeath 3-22 2-16 Offaly

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship

SAT 18 JUN

Galway 2-19 1-21 Cork

Clare 1-24 3-14 Wexford

Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship

SUNDAY 19 JUNE

Tipperary 3-24 3-20 Galway