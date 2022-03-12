Rhasidat Adeleke and Nicholas Griggs set new Irish athletics records
Rhasidat Adeleke and Nicholas Griggs set new Irish athletics records

THE IRISH 60m indoor record was broken by Rhasidat Adeleke at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Alabama on Friday night.

The Dubliner beat Carlow native Molly Scott's record of 7.23, which was set last month with a time of 7.17 seconds.

Scott set her record at the IUAA Track & Field Intervarsities in Athlone

This isn't the first time that Adeleke has won accolades. Last year she won two golds at the European Under-20 100m and 200m titles in Tallinn, Estonia 

The 19-year-old is currently studying at the University of Texas with a scholarship. and is set to become the first Irish athlete to compete in an NCAA Division 1 indoor sprint final.

The Irish 60m indoor record had stood at 7.27seconds at the start of this year before Adeleke and Scott lowered the mark.

In other news for Irish athletics 

Nicholas Griggs finished narrowly behind Andrew Coscoran at the Abbotstown meeting on Thursday night.

Griggs broke the old U20 record by running an incredible 3.56.40 with the old record set in 2013 at a time of 4.02.33.

Griggs is just over a second off the world record which was set by German Fernandez who ran a 3.55.02 in 2009.

The Mid Ulster AC runner, who turned 17 in December, made headlines last year, blazing to victory in the 3000m at the European U20 Championships in Tallinn, contributing to Ireland's superb haul of four gold medals alongside Adeleke and Cian McPhillips.

