Rhasidat Adeleke has become the latest Irish athlete to break a national record at European Championship in Munich
Sport

Rhasidat Adeleke has become the latest Irish athlete to break a national record at European Championship in Munich

Bavaria , Germany - 17 August 2022; Rhasidat Adeleke of Ireland after finishing fifth in the women's 400m final with a new national record of 50.53 during day 7 of the European Championships 2022 at the Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany. (Photo By Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

RHASIDAT ADELEKE has become the latest Irish athlete to break an Irish record, and with that kept up Ireland's good form at the European Championship in Munich on Wednesday. 

Adeleke came fifth in the final of the women's 400m with a time of 50.53. 

She broke her own national record of 50.70 that she set back in Lubbock, United States at the Big 12 championships

The gold medal went to Dutch Olympic medallist Femke Bol, who ran a time of 49.44, while it was silver and bronze for Poland with Natalia Kaczmarek finishing second and Anna Kielbasinksa third. 

It's been a brilliant year for the young athlete. In 2021 Adeleke also became senior national champion followed by winning the 100m-200m sprint double at the European Athletics U20 Championships in Tallinn, Estonia. 

Speaking to Irish outlet the 19-year-old said "I gave it all I had, it wasn't enough for a medal, but I got a new national record so I'm happy," 

"I'm so new to the 400m, when my coach says 'go out in 23', I don't know what that is honestly, so I just out with them. 

"It's my first year doing the 400m, hopefully I'm going to start training for it this fall and let's see what I can next year. 

"I wish I just had more in my legs for the last 50m. I was looking at the screen and thought 'oh my god I'm in a medal position' and feel like I shouldn't have done that because it threw me off a bit. 

This was Adeleke's 49th race of the season, and although she didn't win a medal, the sprinter thanked fans for supporting her.  

"Honestly I was really hoping for a medal, but I have to consider everything, this is like my 50th race of the season. 

"To come here and break the national record… so many people support us in Ireland, and I just want to give them something back. Thank you for supporting me and thank you for rooting for me." 

Adeleke will also compete in the women's 4x400m relay later in the week.  

See More: European Championships, Irish Athletics, Rhasidat Adeleke

Related

Galway's Gabriel Dossen has secured a boxing medal for Ireland at the European Championships in Armenia
Sport 2 months ago

Galway's Gabriel Dossen has secured a boxing medal for Ireland at the European Championships in Armenia

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Basketball: Ireland beat Andorra 96-81 in FIBA European Championship Opener
News 1 year ago

Basketball: Ireland beat Andorra 96-81 in FIBA European Championship Opener

By: Frank Collins

Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan celebrates historic European gold for Ireland as praise floods in
News 4 years ago

Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan celebrates historic European gold for Ireland as praise floods in

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

17-years of 'Always Sunny': 11 ways the Paddy's Pub gang are stereotypically Irish
Entertainment 16 hours ago

17-years of 'Always Sunny': 11 ways the Paddy's Pub gang are stereotypically Irish

By: irishpost

The new Mayo manager of the senior footballers 'will be confirmed next week' says county secretary Dermot Butler
Sport 18 hours ago

The new Mayo manager of the senior footballers 'will be confirmed next week' says county secretary Dermot Butler

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Report finds Irish Catholics support equal treatment of women, married priests and inclusion of LGBTQI+ people
News 19 hours ago

Report finds Irish Catholics support equal treatment of women, married priests and inclusion of LGBTQI+ people

By: Connell McHugh

Remembering Luke Kelly - one of modern Ireland's most important cultural icons
Entertainment 19 hours ago

Remembering Luke Kelly - one of modern Ireland's most important cultural icons

By: Irish Post

A strong Irish community within Canada created long lasting links to Ireland
News 21 hours ago

A strong Irish community within Canada created long lasting links to Ireland

By: Irish Post