Rhasidat Adeleke has become the latest Irish athlete to break a national record at European Championship in Munich

RHASIDAT ADELEKE has become the latest Irish athlete to break an Irish record, and with that kept up Ireland's good form at the European Championship in Munich on Wednesday.

Adeleke came fifth in the final of the women's 400m with a time of 50.53.

She broke her own national record of 50.70 that she set back in Lubbock, United States at the Big 12 championships

The gold medal went to Dutch Olympic medallist Femke Bol, who ran a time of 49.44, while it was silver and bronze for Poland with Natalia Kaczmarek finishing second and Anna Kielbasinksa third.

It's been a brilliant year for the young athlete. In 2021 Adeleke also became senior national champion followed by winning the 100m-200m sprint double at the European Athletics U20 Championships in Tallinn, Estonia.

Speaking to Irish outlet the 19-year-old said "I gave it all I had, it wasn't enough for a medal, but I got a new national record so I'm happy,"

'She left nothing on the track' - Rhasidat Adeleke runs a new Irish record in a brave fifth place finish in the final of the 400m, won by Femke Bol #Munich2022 #rtesport pic.twitter.com/j9F57xcRjq — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 17, 2022

"I'm so new to the 400m, when my coach says 'go out in 23', I don't know what that is honestly, so I just out with them.

"It's my first year doing the 400m, hopefully I'm going to start training for it this fall and let's see what I can next year.

"I wish I just had more in my legs for the last 50m. I was looking at the screen and thought 'oh my god I'm in a medal position' and feel like I shouldn't have done that because it threw me off a bit.

This was Adeleke's 49th race of the season, and although she didn't win a medal, the sprinter thanked fans for supporting her.

"Honestly I was really hoping for a medal, but I have to consider everything, this is like my 50th race of the season.

"To come here and break the national record… so many people support us in Ireland, and I just want to give them something back. Thank you for supporting me and thank you for rooting for me."

Adeleke will also compete in the women's 4x400m relay later in the week.