Robbie Brady has moved to Preston North End on a one-year deal

IRELAND'S ROBBIE BRADY has signed a one-year deal at Preston North End after completing a succesful trial at the club.

Brady spent the bulk of his career at Burnley, lining out 81 times for the Clarets. He also played for Hull x3, Norwich, and Bournemouth during his career.

Brady now joins a strong Irish contingent at the Championship side. He will play with Alan Browne, Greg Cunningham, and Sean Maguire.

📺 "𝗜’𝗺 𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜’𝗺 𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗮 𝗴𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱.”



Watch Robbie Brady's first interview as a North End player on iFollow PNE now. 👇#pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) July 4, 2022

After impressing Ryan Lowe at Deepdale Lowe said: ""You just have to look at his calibre."

"He’s a full-blown international, he’s played at the top level, and he’s been around the block, but still young at 30 years of age.

“His left foot is probably one of the best outside of the Premier League.

“He’s a fantastic player and a great lad. He was with us for a few days training and once we knew there was a deal to be done we felt we’d get it over the line.

“He’s an unbelievable talent and we feel it’s a big acquisition to get someone who’s played in the Premier League for large parts of his career.”

Brady adding on his move said, “I’m delighted to get something done and I’m just excited and really looking forward to getting going and hitting the ground running,”

“It’s been excellent coming into a good group. The manager phoned me a couple of weeks ago and I’ve really enjoyed it since I’ve come in.

“The lads have all been more than welcoming.

"The people around the place are all friendly and it made me feel comfortable, so I’m delighted to be here and I’m looking forward to a good season ahead.”

Brady also has 57 Republic of Ireland caps and is best remembered for his goal against Italy during Euro 2016

Ireland beat Italy 1-0 in Lille to secure a place in the knockout stages thanks to Brady's late header.