Roman Abramovich has reportedly put Chelsea up for sale with Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss approached to buy the club
Sport

Roman Abramovich has reportedly put Chelsea up for sale with Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss approached to buy the club

Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich waves during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge in London on May 8, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ian KINGTON / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)

CHELSEA'S RUSSIAN owner Roman Abramovich is reported to have put the club up for sale as pressure mounts from the UK government to impose sanctions on Russian oligarchs in the UK.

Abramovich bought the club in 2003 and according to The Dailymail has instructed American bank the Raine Group to handle the sale of one of his most prized assets

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, worth £4.3bn, claims he has been approached to consider buying Chelsea, potentially as part of a consortium.

The 86-year-old made his fortune with Synthes USA, a medical device manufacturer.

The reported price for the club set by Abramovich has been set at £4bn.

Wyss was speaking to Swiss newspaper Blick about the approach from the club and said that the Chelsea owner is in a panic to sell all his assets due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

'Like all other oligarchs, he (Abramovich) is also in a panic. Abramovich is trying to sell all his villas in England. He also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly. I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich.

'I have to wait four to five days now. Abramovich is currently asking far too much. You know, Chelsea owe him £2bn.

‘As of today, we don't know the exact selling price. I can well imagine starting at Chelsea with partners. But I have to examine the general conditions first.

But what I can already say: I'm definitely not doing something like this alone. If I buy Chelsea, then with a consortium consisting of six to seven investors.’

Last week Abramovich sought to give ownership to Chelsea to the club's charitable foundation trustees in an attempt to distance himself from the club.

Now the UK's Charity Commission has contacted the Stamford Bridge club for information about the move.

It was also reported by the Mail that Abramovich is also trying to sell his portfolio of London properties.

The Russian owns a 15-bedroom mansion at Kensington Palace Gardens, valued at more than £150 million and a £22m three-storey penthouse at the Chelsea waterfront.

As pressure mounts on the Chelsea boss, one of his employee's Thomas Tuchel, the Chelsea manager snapped at reporters yesterday after being asked about the situation in Ukraine.

The German a frustrated figure said"

"It's too much for me to answer. I am not aware of the details and the whole situation.

'There are situations, like war, that are so much more important than football, this will never change. Situations like war are so much more important.

'The role of Mr Abramovich is not on me to comment because we don't know enough about it.'

See More: Chelsea, Football, Roman Abramovich

Related

Frank Lampard has become the Everton boss.
Sport 4 weeks ago

Frank Lampard has become the Everton boss.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Cocaine substances found at Premier League grounds
Sport 2 months ago

Cocaine substances found at Premier League grounds

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Thomas Tuchel has asked public not to engage in a 'witch hunt for non-vaccinated'
Sport 2 months ago

Thomas Tuchel has asked public not to engage in a 'witch hunt for non-vaccinated'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Family of Irish man missing in Netherlands appealing for help
News 1 hour ago

Family of Irish man missing in Netherlands appealing for help

By: Connell McHugh

Irish writers among 1,000 signatories of letter condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine
News 3 hours ago

Irish writers among 1,000 signatories of letter condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine

By: Connell McHugh

Jurgen Klopp will not loan out Coaimhin Kelleher, and says 'Liverpool are weaker without him'
Sport 3 hours ago

Jurgen Klopp will not loan out Coaimhin Kelleher, and says 'Liverpool are weaker without him'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Manchester United have started a 'thorough process of bringing in a new manager
Sport 23 hours ago

Manchester United have started a 'thorough process of bringing in a new manager

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Angela Scanlon welcomes birth of second child
Life & Style 23 hours ago

Angela Scanlon welcomes birth of second child

By: Irish Post