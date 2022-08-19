Rory Mcllroy says 'he has to take the positives from the day' after his triple bogey at the 15th hole of the BMW Championship
Sport

Rory Mcllroy says 'he has to take the positives from the day' after his triple bogey at the 15th hole of the BMW Championship

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - AUGUST 18: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lines up a putt 11during the first round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 18, 2022 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

RORY MCLLROY hit a triple bogey at the 15th hole of the BMW Championship but says 'he has to take the positives from the day''. 

The four-time major winner came past the 14th hole six under, but his shot on the 15th ended up in the water 

His next shot from the drop zone then landed some 25 feet from the hole and he three-putted for a triple bogey. 

The Holywood native ended the day on three under, four shots behind leader Keegan Bradley and two off Shane Lowry. 

Bradley, on seven-under is a shot clear of Adam Scott, with Harold Varner and Russell Henley the others currently sharing third spot with Shane Lowry 



 

Speaking after his round, McIlroy said: “I have to take the positives. I still played a decent round of golf. Three under out there this afternoon was pretty good. I've just got to reset tonight and forget about that swing on 15 and go again tomorrow. 

“Started well, made some good things… just that one tee shot on 15. I felt like I had probably half a club too much, so I was trying to hit like a cut in there over the water, and I just double-crossed it and then compounded that by the three-putt.” 

Lowry on the other hand ended the day two shots behind Bradley with five-under-par 66  

Birdies on 3, 10, 12, 17, six successive pars, and, and a bogey capped of a good start for the Clara man 

Seamus Power is level after his 71. 

 

