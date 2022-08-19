Rory Mcllroy says 'he has to take the positives from the day' after his triple bogey at the 15th hole of the BMW Championship

RORY MCLLROY hit a triple bogey at the 15th hole of the BMW Championship but says 'he has to take the positives from the day''.

The four-time major winner came past the 14th hole six under, but his shot on the 15th ended up in the water

His next shot from the drop zone then landed some 25 feet from the hole and he three-putted for a triple bogey.

The Holywood native ended the day on three under, four shots behind leader Keegan Bradley and two off Shane Lowry.

Bradley, on seven-under is a shot clear of Adam Scott, with Harold Varner and Russell Henley the others currently sharing third spot with Shane Lowry



Sitting -6 and just 1 back, Rory McIlroy triple-bogeys the 15th to fall 4 off of the lead. pic.twitter.com/JQPnfxV5Zh — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 18, 2022



Speaking after his round, McIlroy said: “I have to take the positives. I still played a decent round of golf. Three under out there this afternoon was pretty good. I've just got to reset tonight and forget about that swing on 15 and go again tomorrow.

“Started well, made some good things… just that one tee shot on 15. I felt like I had probably half a club too much, so I was trying to hit like a cut in there over the water, and I just double-crossed it and then compounded that by the three-putt.”

Lowry on the other hand ended the day two shots behind Bradley with five-under-par 66

Birdies on 3, 10, 12, 17, six successive pars, and, and a bogey capped of a good start for the Clara man

Seamus Power is level after his 71.