Rory Mcllroy says the ongoing feud with LIV Golf has been a 'ugly year but there is a solution to everything'
ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland speaks in a press conference during a practice round prior to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the Old Course St. Andrews on September 28, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

GOLFING SUPERSTAR RORY MCLLROY has admitted that the past year's feud with LIV Golf has been 'ugly, but there is always a solution to everything'. 

This year a new Saudi-funded Golf League has managed to attract some of the world's best golfers from the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

These include the likes of Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and many other well-known players.

Mcllroy has become the de-facto leader of the opposition to the new format and its players.

Despite this, Mcllroy believes that there is a way to end the long running sage with a positive outcome. That will require dialogue from golf's higher powers though.

"I'm just a golfer but the powers that be need to sit down and have a conversation,' the world number two told BBC Sport

"Right now, with two lawsuits going on, and how heightened the rhetoric has been, I think we just need to let it cool off a little bit.

"While that is trundling on I can't see anything happening. It has been an ugly year but there is a solution to everything.

"If we can send rockets to the moon and bring them back again and have them land on their own, I'm sure we can figure out how to make professional golf cohesive again."

However, the Holywood native has admitted that the 'ball is in LIV Golf's court'.

"I would just say the ball is in their court," McIlroy added.

"If they want to come to the table and try to play nicely within the sandbox that's already created, the opportunity is there.

McIlroy is currently in action at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews.

