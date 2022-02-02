Roy Keane could be heading back to Sunderland for the managers job
ALBUFEIRA, PORTUGAL - JULY 23: Sunderland manager Roy Keane looks on during the pre-season friendly match between Victoria and Sunderland at the Estadio Municipal de Albufeira on July 23, 2008 in Albufeira, Portugal. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

FORMER SUNDERLAND manager Roy Keane is among the favorites to land the job on Wearside. Keane held the post previously until he left in December 2008.

It was the Corkman's first job in English football after retiring. He guided the Black Cats to promotion from the Championship in his first season in charge in 2006.

He would then join Ipswich and the Republic of Ireland soon after, but has not had a role on the touchline as the main man since his days at Ipswich.

Lee Johnson was removed from his post following the 6-0 defeat to Bolton at home last week despite the club being so close to the top of League one and league leaders Rotherham.

BLACKBURN, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 15: Djibril Cisse of Sunderland celerates his goal with manager Roy Keane . (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

According to the Dailymail owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman will lead the interview process and sources say they expect to have a conversation with Keane.

Keane spoke with Gary Neville on his Youtube channel" The Overlap" and said that he had been approached by clubs previously last summer.

“I’ve had interviews, I had an interview recently,” Keane told Gary Neville on The Overlap.

“I spoke to a Championship club about three months ago. It was very casual, it was at my house, and I had a chat with the chairman. And to be fair, he was straight up, he went, ‘Listen, we just want somebody who can come in and win football matches’.”

“That was fine with me, I didn’t have to break down styles of play. And I think if you’re winning matches, people don’t then question, ‘What’s your style of play?’ You just bounce into the next match, don’t you? And we did it as players.”

He also wrote in his book ‘The Second Half’: ‘

I didn’t resign or walk out. I said I couldn’t work with Ellis Short. An agreement was reached…. I don’t think he was sorry to see me go, and I didn’t want to work for him.

‘It still saddens me. I still think I should be manager of Sunderland. I really liked the club, and I liked the people.’

Keane trails behind veteran Neil warnock who is 3/1 in the odds, Keane is 6/1 to land the job, while former boss Mick Mccarthy is 20/1.

Next Sunderland manager odds

Neil Warnock 3/1

Roy Keane 6/1

Grant McCann 6/1

Alex Neil 6/1

Patrick Kisnorbo 6/1

Neil Lennon 12/1

John Terry 14/1

Mick McCarthy 20/1

Jonathan Woodgate 20/1

Duncan Ferguson 20/1

Bet Victor

