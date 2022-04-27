Roy Keane could be the man to break the Celtic and Rangers stranglehold say's Daryl Horgan

DARYL HORGAN believes that if Roy Keane did take the Hibernian job he wouldn't accept being second best to Rangers and Celtic.

Celtic and Rangers have held the top spots in Scotland for decades and have only ever been bested by Alex Ferguson's Aberdeen in the 80's.

Horgan believes that Keane could have the skills to break the Glasgow dominace in the league.

"Someone has to be able to break through that Celtic and Rangers barrier which dominates Scottish football and I certainly wouldn't bet against it being Roy Keane", he said.

"He will have that mentality if he does go in, it's born in him to demand nothing but the best but he'll also have an understanding of where Hibs are as a club.

Keane has become one of bookies' favourites to take the reins at Easter Road and Horgan believes that Keane wouldn't accept anything but the best at Hibs.

Roy Keane's agents to hold further talks with Hibs over manager's job https://t.co/fjX1R3Kazx — Sun Sport (@SunSport) April 27, 2022

"Roy is first and foremost a winner and he'll already have a good idea of what's required at Hibs and that includes the realistic potential for success", he said.

"Whoever the manager is, the priority is to finish as high up the Premiership table as possible, in the case of Hibs, if that position is third then that would be deemed a good season.

Horgan worked with Keane when the Corkman was Martin O' Neill's assistant during his Ireland stint.

Ireland managed to qualify for the European Championships in 2016 and aloso managed to reach the last 16 under the pair and according to Horgan Keane was a massive part in that.

"We qualified for the European Championships and managed to reach the last 16 and Roy was a huge part of that", he explained

"If he was to make the move to Hibs then it would be a different route from where my old club has gone previously but it would be a box office appointment.

"He has so much experience and is so well renowned within the game that he brings an instant credibility and stature to whatever job he's in and it's difficult to see him not making an impact."

According to Sun Sport Keane is set to hold more talks as part of the hiring process and the Hibs hierarchy will speak to his team again in the coming days as part of a long recruitment process.