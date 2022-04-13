RTE Sport have confirmed their GAA schedule for the summer and it begins this weekend

RTÉ Sport have confirmed their televised GAA coverage this summer and it begins this weekend.
Declan McBennett, Group Head of Sport, RTÉ said: "The championship is and always will be central to our summers. Formats and calendars may change but the sense of anticipation is never diminished.
"RTÉ Sport across digital, radio and television will again be at the heart of the action, and we look forward to moments that will enthrall and skills that will illuminate the summer."
The coverage begins this weekend with the Munster Hurling Championship between Waterford v Tipperary (2pm) and that's followed by Cork v Limerick (4pm)
31 games will be shown on the Irish broadcaster as well as the Tailteann Cup and the finals of both the Tailteann Cup and Joe McDonagh Cup competitions.
Over 100 matches will be covered in 14 weeks on RTÉ Radio 1,
It starts this week with three games in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.
The Ladies Football and Camogie Championships will also be shown throughout the Summer
Anyone looking to stream the games or watch the Sunday Game outside of Ireland can again use GAAGO to do so
The Sunday Game Live and The Saturday Game Live
Fixtures:
Week 1: April 17
Waterford v Tipperary 2pm, Cork v Limerick 4pm
Week 2: April 24
Tipperary v Clare 2pm, Mayo v Galway 4pm
Week 3: May 1
Galway v Kilkenny 2pm, Derry v Tyrone 4pm
Week 4: May 8
Limerick V Tipperary 2pm, Ulster SFC 4pm
Week 5: May 15
Waterford v Cork 2pm, Clare v Limerick 4pm
Week 6: May 22
Matches to be confirmed in hurling
Week 7: May 28
Munster Football final 3pm, Leinster Football final 5pm
Week 7: May 29
Connacht Football final 1.45pm, Ulster Football final 4pm
Week 8: June 4
Joe McDonagh Cup final 4.45pm, Leinster Hurling final 7pm
Week 8: June 5
Football qualifier 2pm, Munster Hurling final 4pm
Week 9: June 12
Football qualifier 2pm, Football qualifier 4pm
Week 10: June 18
Hurling quarter-final - Time TBC, Hurling quarter-final - Time TBC
Week 10: June 19
Tailteann semi-final 2pm, Tailteann semi-final 4pm
Week 11: June 26
Football quarter-final 2pm, Football quarter-final 4pm
Week 12: July 2
Hurling semi-final - 5pm
Week 12: July 3
Hurling semi-final - 3.30pm
Week 13: July 9
Tailteann final 3.45pm, Football semi-final 6pm
Week 13: July 10
Football semi-final - 3.30pm
Week 14: July 17
Hurling final - 3.30pm
Week 15: July 24
Football final - 3.30pm