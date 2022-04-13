RTE Sport have confirmed their GAA schedule for the summer and it begins this weekend
Sport

RTE Sport have confirmed their GAA schedule for the summer and it begins this weekend

RTÉ Sport have confirmed their televised GAA coverage this summer and it begins this weekend. 

Declan McBennett, Group Head of Sport, RTÉ said: "The championship is and always will be central to our summers. Formats and calendars may change but the sense of anticipation is never diminished.

"RTÉ Sport across digital, radio and television will again be at the heart of the action, and we look forward to moments that will enthrall and skills that will illuminate the summer."

The coverage begins this weekend with the Munster Hurling Championship between Waterford v Tipperary (2pm) and that's followed by Cork v Limerick (4pm)



31 games will be shown on the Irish broadcaster as well as the Tailteann Cup and the finals of both the Tailteann Cup and Joe McDonagh Cup competitions.

Over 100 matches will be covered in 14 weeks on RTÉ Radio 1,

It starts this week with three games in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

The Ladies Football and Camogie Championships will also be shown throughout the Summer

Anyone looking to stream the games or watch the Sunday Game outside of Ireland can again use GAAGO to do so

The Sunday Game Live and The Saturday Game Live

Fixtures:

Week 1: April 17

Waterford v Tipperary 2pm, Cork v Limerick 4pm

Week 2: April 24

Tipperary v Clare 2pm, Mayo v Galway 4pm

Week 3: May 1

Galway v Kilkenny 2pm, Derry v Tyrone 4pm

Week 4: May 8

Limerick V Tipperary 2pm, Ulster SFC 4pm

Week 5: May 15

Waterford v Cork 2pm, Clare v Limerick 4pm

Week 6: May 22

Matches to be confirmed in hurling

Week 7: May 28

Munster Football final 3pm, Leinster Football final 5pm

Week 7: May 29

Connacht Football final 1.45pm, Ulster Football final 4pm

Week 8: June 4

Joe McDonagh Cup final 4.45pm, Leinster Hurling final 7pm

Week 8: June 5

Football qualifier 2pm, Munster Hurling final 4pm

Week 9: June 12

Football qualifier 2pm, Football qualifier 4pm

Week 10: June 18

Hurling quarter-final - Time TBC, Hurling quarter-final - Time TBC

Week 10: June 19

Tailteann semi-final 2pm, Tailteann semi-final 4pm

Week 11: June 26

Football quarter-final 2pm, Football quarter-final 4pm

Week 12: July 2

Hurling semi-final - 5pm

Week 12: July 3

Hurling semi-final - 3.30pm

Week 13: July 9

Tailteann final 3.45pm, Football semi-final 6pm

Week 13: July 10

Football semi-final - 3.30pm

Week 14: July 17

Hurling final - 3.30pm

Week 15: July 24

Football final - 3.30pm

See More: GAA, Hurling

Related

Straffan GAA in Kildare welcomed five Ukrainian children into their football family.
Sport 6 days ago

Straffan GAA in Kildare welcomed five Ukrainian children into their football family.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Details for Red Óg Murphy's funeral have been announced and DCU are set to hold a vigil for the late student
Sport 1 week ago

Details for Red Óg Murphy's funeral have been announced and DCU are set to hold a vigil for the late student

By: Conor O'Donoghue

One of Cork's most senior members has backed the footballer's in the Páirc Uí Rinn issue.
Sport 1 week ago

One of Cork's most senior members has backed the footballer's in the Páirc Uí Rinn issue.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Twitter buys Irish mobile engagement platform OpenBack
News 18 hours ago

Twitter buys Irish mobile engagement platform OpenBack

By: Connell McHugh

Pret A Manger to expand into Ireland, creating 500 jobs over the next decade
News 19 hours ago

Pret A Manger to expand into Ireland, creating 500 jobs over the next decade

By: Connell McHugh

The Football Association of Ireland have asked all clubs and members to help with the Ukraine refugee situation
Sport 19 hours ago

The Football Association of Ireland have asked all clubs and members to help with the Ukraine refugee situation

By: Conor O'Donoghue

EU adopts legislation to ensure continued supply of medicines to NI from Britain
News 20 hours ago

EU adopts legislation to ensure continued supply of medicines to NI from Britain

By: Connell McHugh

Tyson Fury's trainer believes that Dillian Whyte has a chance of downing the Gypsy king in Wembley
Sport 21 hours ago

Tyson Fury's trainer believes that Dillian Whyte has a chance of downing the Gypsy king in Wembley

By: Conor O'Donoghue