FOOTBALL'S WORLD governing body FIFA are in talks to expel Russia from next year's World Cup in Qatar. This comes after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week.

FIFA like many other sporting organisations and bodies have looked to punish Russia. They are said to be in advanced talks to suspend the Russian Football Union according to sources.

European footballing body Uefa and FIFA are set to release a joint statement confirming the RFU's suspension from the premier event next year on Monday.

This would mean that Russia would not be able to play Poland in a World Cup play-off semi-final next month.

FIFA's initial stance was it would not expel Russia from World Cup qualifying but that it remained an option to consider, instead deciding to allow the squad to play using the ‘RFU’ acronym.

This stance is set to change and a harsher blow to the country's sporting pride is alleged to be dealt.

Fifa is set to suspend Russia until further notice as the IOC recommends that Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials are banned from participating in any organised international competitions.



Russia also has been ordered to play home internationals at neutral venues while FIFA has banned the Russian national anthem and flag from international games.

In the Champions League it has also been reported that UEFA will hold an executive committee meeting on Monday evening, where discussions are expected to take place over Russia's place in the Women's Euro and the men's Nations League, and Spartak Moscow's Europa League last-16 berth.

Football's world players' union, FIFPRO, have also backed expulsion of the RFU.

A FIFPRO statement said.

"Russia's aggression and the united response of democracies around the world have shown that the defence of human dignity and the rule of law are being tested," the statement said.

"Football, and sport, has its own responsibility to respond in turn. Its past policies of political neutrality have failed the test of time, and today must mark a turning point for how sport engages with society, how it stands for democracy and human rights.

"A new approach, consistently applied, that rests on sport's proclaimed values is urgently needed."

The International Olympic Committee has also recommended that Russian and Belarusian athletes be prevented from competing in international events, paving the way for a complete ban on Russian involvement in global sport.

“Wherever this is not possible on short notice for organisational or legal reasons, the IOC EB strongly urges international sports federations and organisers of sports events worldwide to do everything in their power to ensure that … Russian or Belarusian nationals, be it as individuals or teams, should be accepted only as neutral athletes or neutral teams. No national symbols, colours, flags or anthems should be displayed," they said