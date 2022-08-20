Saturday and Sunday's sporting picks 20-21 August

THIS WEEKEND the sporting train of madness continues to roll on once again.

Ireland's women's rugby team will start their Japan tour with a first game against Japan in the early hours of Saturday morning (11am Irish time)

Premier League football rumbles on once again. Manchester United play Liverpool on Monday, Newcastle play Manchester City, and there will be plenty of other games across Europe for you to stick your teeth into.

The BMW Championship will also take place across Saturday and Sunday

There will also be The European Athletics Championships that will have lots of Irish sporting talent.

Here is a list of our best picks

Saturday

10.40am: Japan v Ireland, Women’s Summer Tour – TG4

10.55am: Athletics, European Championships – RTÉ2

11.30am: Tottenham v Wolves, Premier League – BT Sport 1

11.30am: Hibernian v Rangers, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Football

3pm: Everton v Nottingham Forest, Premier League – Premier Sports

4pm: BMW Championship, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event (10pm)

4.30pm: Bournemouth v Arsenal, Premier League – Sky Sports Premier League

6pm: Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua II, IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles – Sky Box Office

6.35pm: Athletics, European Championships – RTÉ2

7.30pm: Inter Milan v Spezia, Serie A – BT Sport 2

8pm: Marseille v Nantes, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 3

8.15pm: Porto v Sporting CP, Liga Portugal – BT Sport 1

8.30pm: Celta Vigo v Real Madrid, La Liga – Premier Sports 1

"He needs to work harder to beat me"



Anthony Joshua on what Usyk might do differently coming into the fight. 🥊



🎥 @idboxingnews pic.twitter.com/tQu6zfuKbN — SPORF (@Sporf) August 18, 2022

Sunday

2am: Emanuel Navarrete v Eduardo Baez, WBO Featherweight title – Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event (3.10am)

3am: UFC 278, Usman v Edwards II (main card) – BT Sport 1

12.30pm: Athletics, European Championships – RTÉ2

1pm: Leeds United v Chelsea, Premier League – Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event (2pm)

2.15pm: GAA Club Championships – TG4

4pm: Newcastle United v Manchester City, Premier League – Sky Sports Premier League

4.10pm: GAA Club Championships – TG4

4.30pm: BMW Championship, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event (10pm)

6.30pm: Atletico Madrid v Villarreal, La Liga – Premier Sports 1

7.3opm: Atalanta v Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 1

7.30pm: Lille v PSG, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 2

8.30pm: Real Sociedad v Barcelona, La Liga – Premier Sports 1