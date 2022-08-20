Saturday and Sunday's sporting picks 20-21 August
Sport

Saturday and Sunday's sporting picks 20-21 August

THIS WEEKEND the sporting train of madness continues to roll on once again. 

Ireland's women's rugby team will start their Japan tour with a first game against Japan in the early hours of Saturday morning (11am Irish time) 

Premier League football rumbles on once again. Manchester United play Liverpool on Monday, Newcastle play Manchester City, and there will be plenty of other games across Europe for you to stick your teeth into.  

The BMW Championship will also take place across Saturday and Sunday 

There will also be The European Athletics Championships that will have lots of Irish sporting talent.  

Here is a list of our best picks 

Bavaria , Germany - 17 August 2022; Thomas Barr of Ireland, right, on his way to winning the 400m Hurdles  (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Saturday

10.40am: Japan v Ireland, Women’s Summer Tour – TG4

10.55am: Athletics, European Championships – RTÉ2

11.30am: Tottenham v Wolves, Premier League – BT Sport 1

11.30am: Hibernian v Rangers, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Football

3pm: Everton v Nottingham Forest, Premier League – Premier Sports

4pm: BMW Championship, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event (10pm)

4.30pm: Bournemouth v Arsenal, Premier League – Sky Sports Premier League

6pm: Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua II, IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles – Sky Box Office

6.35pm: Athletics, European Championships – RTÉ2

7.30pm: Inter Milan v Spezia, Serie A – BT Sport 2

8pm: Marseille v Nantes, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 3

8.15pm: Porto v Sporting CP, Liga Portugal – BT Sport 1

8.30pm: Celta Vigo v Real Madrid, La Liga – Premier Sports 1

Sunday

2am: Emanuel Navarrete v Eduardo Baez, WBO Featherweight title – Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event (3.10am)

3am: UFC 278, Usman v Edwards II (main card) – BT Sport 1

12.30pm: Athletics, European Championships – RTÉ2

1pm: Leeds United v Chelsea, Premier League – Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event (2pm)

2.15pm: GAA Club Championships – TG4

4pm: Newcastle United v Manchester City, Premier League – Sky Sports Premier League

4.10pm: GAA Club Championships – TG4

4.30pm: BMW Championship, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event (10pm)

6.30pm: Atletico Madrid v Villarreal, La Liga – Premier Sports 1

7.3opm: Atalanta v Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 1

7.30pm: Lille v PSG, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 2

8.30pm: Real Sociedad v Barcelona, La Liga – Premier Sports 1

 

See More: TV Guide

Related

Our Saturday and Sunday's sporting picks
Sport 1 week ago

Our Saturday and Sunday's sporting picks

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Saturday and Sunday's sporting TV guide selections
Sport 2 weeks ago

Saturday and Sunday's sporting TV guide selections

By: Conor O'Donoghue

TV selections for this weekends sporting action
Sport 1 month ago

TV selections for this weekends sporting action

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Shane Kingston provided a wonderful gesture to the family of Dillion Quirke
Sport 17 hours ago

Shane Kingston provided a wonderful gesture to the family of Dillion Quirke

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Recipe: Here's how to make traditional whiskey-filled Irish Christmas Cake
Food & Drink 18 hours ago

Recipe: Here's how to make traditional whiskey-filled Irish Christmas Cake

By: Irish Post

Preview: Ireland vs Japan details
Sport 19 hours ago

Preview: Ireland vs Japan details

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Sarah Jessica Parker offers to help out in busy Dublin restaurant
Entertainment 19 hours ago

Sarah Jessica Parker offers to help out in busy Dublin restaurant

By: Irish Post

Dublin-Belfast: anniversary of a vital piece of track
Irish History 20 hours ago

Dublin-Belfast: anniversary of a vital piece of track

By: Mal Rogers