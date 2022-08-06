Saturday and Sunday's sporting TV guide selections
Sport

THE PREMIER LEAGUE returns this weekend and for every football fan it feels like Christmas 

There is also a host of other sports on this weekend.

The Commonwealth Games continues, and top rugby sides South Africa and New Zealand play each other in the Rugby Championship. 

Here is our best picks for Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday 

09.am: Commonwealth Games — BBC 1

10.30am: Cazoo Open — Sky Sports Golf

12.30pm: Fulham v Liverpool, Premier League — BT Sport 1

1pm: Women’s Open — Sky Sports Golf

3pm: Leeds v Wolverhampton, Premier League — Premier Sport 1

4.05pm: South Africa v New Zealand, The Rugby Championship — Sky Sports Action

5.30pm: Everton v Chelsea, Premier League — Sky Sports Premier League

6pm: Wyndham Championship — Sky Sports Mix

10.20pm: Match of the Day — BBC 1

Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino (Photo by CLIVE BRUNSKILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Sunday

9am: Commonwealth Games — BBC 1

10am: Open de Suède Vårgårda, Cycling — Eurosport 1

12pm: Armagh v Antrim, All-Ireland junior camogie championship final – RTÉ 2

1pm: Women’s Open — Sky Sports Golf

2pm: Manchester United v Brighton, Premier League — Sky Sports Main Event

2pm: Cork v Galway, All-Ireland intermediate camogie championship final – RTÉ

4pm: Cork v Kilkenny, All-Ireland senior camogie championship final — RTÉ 2

4.30pm: West Ham vs Manchester City, Premier League — Sky Sports Main Event

6pm: Wyndham Championship — Sky Sports Mix

9.30pm: The Sunday Game highlights -= RTÉ 2

10.30pm: Match of the Day — BBC 1

