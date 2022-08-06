Saturday and Sunday's sporting TV guide selections

THE PREMIER LEAGUE returns this weekend and for every football fan it feels like Christmas
There is also a host of other sports on this weekend.
The Commonwealth Games continues, and top rugby sides South Africa and New Zealand play each other in the Rugby Championship.
Here is our best picks for Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday
09.am: Commonwealth Games — BBC 1
10.30am: Cazoo Open — Sky Sports Golf
12.30pm: Fulham v Liverpool, Premier League — BT Sport 1
1pm: Women’s Open — Sky Sports Golf
3pm: Leeds v Wolverhampton, Premier League — Premier Sport 1
4.05pm: South Africa v New Zealand, The Rugby Championship — Sky Sports Action
5.30pm: Everton v Chelsea, Premier League — Sky Sports Premier League
6pm: Wyndham Championship — Sky Sports Mix
10.20pm: Match of the Day — BBC 1
Sunday
9am: Commonwealth Games — BBC 1
10am: Open de Suède Vårgårda, Cycling — Eurosport 1
12pm: Armagh v Antrim, All-Ireland junior camogie championship final – RTÉ 2
1pm: Women’s Open — Sky Sports Golf
2pm: Manchester United v Brighton, Premier League — Sky Sports Main Event
2pm: Cork v Galway, All-Ireland intermediate camogie championship final – RTÉ
4pm: Cork v Kilkenny, All-Ireland senior camogie championship final — RTÉ 2
4.30pm: West Ham vs Manchester City, Premier League — Sky Sports Main Event
6pm: Wyndham Championship — Sky Sports Mix
9.30pm: The Sunday Game highlights -= RTÉ 2
10.30pm: Match of the Day — BBC 1