Scotland manager Steve Clarke said 'Ireland deserved to win' after the 3-0 humbling on Saturday

Dublin , Ireland - 11 June 2022; Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, left, and Scotland manager Steve Clarke during the UEFA Nations League B group 1 match between Republic of Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

SCOTLAND HEAD COACH Steve Clarke admitted that Ireland 'deserved to win' after his side suffered a heavy 3-0 against a winless Ireland on Saturday.  

Ireland had not won a game in the Nations League this year and recorded their most comprehensive victory in years thanks to goals from Alan Browne, Troy Parrot, and MOTM Michael Obafemi.  

Speaking to reporters after the game, a frustrated Clarke gave brief and short answers about the game.  

“The defeat was so damning,” said Clarke.

“Ireland deserved to win,”.

“They were on the front foot." 

“We didn’t cope with it, and we played poorly, and we lost.” 

It was only Ireland's sixth victory in 25 matches under Kenny, when asked what went wrong Clarke said 'everything' 

“You have to look at everything,” Clarke continued. 

“Today was different from Ukraine. We didn’t make the right choices at the right times in the game. We gave a soft goal away from a corner which puts you on the back foot. Ireland got life from that. We have a lot to look at and a lot to analyse.” 

Fans of the Scottish national team had a lot to say about Clarke on social media after the game. There were even calls for the 58-ear-old to step down after a dismal run of results.  

One Twitter user said: 'Can we all be adults and just agree that Steve Clarke is holding Scotland back.' 

Another said: Steve Clarke is no different from any other Scotland manager. He'll keep picking his favourites no matter how badly they're playing. Grant Hanley played 33 times for a Norwich side that conceded 84 goals last season.  

Scotland will travel to Armenia to play their final Nations League game, whilst Ireland will play Ukraine in Poland. 

