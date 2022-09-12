Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington did Ireland proud in the golf with respective victories this weekend

SHANE LOWRY AND PADRAIG HARRINGTON were both in action on the golf course this weekend, and both came out with victories.

Shane Lowry

A nervy Lowry managed to fend of his countryman Rory Mcllroy in BMW PGA Championship in Surrey in England with a score -17, 65.

Lowry, 35, began the final day 10-under-par, but managed to claw his way back up the leader board.

The Offaly native got to finished the day with -17, 65, with a birdie on 18. He went top but had to wait for Mcllroy to finish.

The Holywood native had a chance to eagle the same hole, and force a playoff but his shot didn't have the juice to go in.

Lowry was seen on the Sky Sports cameras relieved that the four-time major winner's luck had run out in Surrey.

Lowry told Sky Sports: "I am the happiest man in the world. It means a lot to win, it has been a good year, I have been close a few times and I really wanted to win one.

"This one was right at the top of the list, I love it here and contended in the past. The bad shots over the years started creeping into my head, but I am so happy.

"I got to 16 [Rahm's score] then had to worry about Rory behind me, who can do anything on the last few holes. I am playing the best golf of my life."

"Shane winning softens the blow," McIlroy said. "If it had been someone else, I might not have felt as comfortable with it as I am."

Rory was soooo close to making this eagle putt on No. 18 to force a playoff with Shane Lowry. pic.twitter.com/464crvGacI — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) September 11, 2022

Padraig Harrington

Padraig Harrington also managed to win his event in the latest installment of PGA Tour Champions season with victory at the Ascension Charity Classic in St Louis.

Harrington managed to gain a three stroke lead with a birdie at 11, but started to wobble as he bogeyed two of the last three holes.

Harrington's final score was -14, 65, he ended up one clear of YE Yang in second.

“I always know with these things, that I’d done the work today, just have to get to the clubhouse,” he said. “Sometimes that’s not that easy. I was really happy to have a two-shot lead [going to 18]. I’ve always had the ability to win coming from behind, but obviously what I’m seeing here is figuring out winning from the front.”

This year, Harrington (51) started playing on the PGA Tour Champions. He finished second to Steve Stricker in his first senior major, The Tradition. On 26 June 2022, he won his first senior major, the U.S. Senior Open, beating Stricker by one stroke.

This is now Harrington's third win on the tour this year. The prize total was €300,000.