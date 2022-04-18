Shane Lowry missed out on a play-off in the final round of the RBC Heritage yesterday

SHANE LOWRY missed out on a play-off at the final round of the RBC Heritage in South Carolina on Sunday.

The Clara native began the day one shot off the lead and produced birdies on the fourth, fifth and sixth holes to stay in the hunt

The Irishman moved to -14 with a birdie on the 11th, but recorded a double bogey on the 14th

As a result he dropped down the leaderboard to -12, while a host of others like winner Jordan Speith had made a long birdie putt on his final hole to move to -13.

A birdie in the final few holes would have forced a play-off but a forceful birdie putt on the 17th refused to drop and when he found the bunker on the 18th, his chance appeared to be over.

Lowry did manage to scramble par on that final hole but it wasn't enough, as Patrick Cantlay bagged a birdie on the 17th to join Speith on -13, as Lowry had to settle for a share of third on -12.

Spieth birdied the 13th and the 18th to move to 13 under for the tournament.

Cantlay, who started the day in second place, forced a play-off with a birdie on the par three 17th, finding the green with a 178-yard drive off the tee.

He had an opportunity to win it on the 18th but missed from 15 feet and tapped in for a par four.

And, when it came to the extra hole, Cantlay found the bunker off the tee as Spieth took the win.

Spieth won the 2015 Masters and US Open and the 2017 British Open and can complete a career Grand Slam by winning next month’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills.