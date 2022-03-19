Six Scotland players were disciplined ahead of Ireland game
Sport

Six Scotland players were disciplined ahead of Ireland game

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - MARCH 14: Finn Russell of Scotland kicks across field during the Guinness Six Nations match between Scotland and Ireland at Murrayfield on March 14, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

IRELAND HAVE been handed a major boost in their quest for a Triple crown as six Scottish players were disciplined this week for breaching team protocols.

The six players in questions were not named by the SRU, but Scotland's team selection for the Ireland game is interesting to say the least.

Star players like out-half, Finn Russell has  been omitted from Gregor Townsend's starting 15 and drops to the bench.

Blair Kinghorn makes his second start at 10 ahead of Russell, while Hogg captains the side at full-back.

The breach happened last weekend when six of the players returned from Italy.

The players left their hotel in Edinburgh to go to a bar despite receiving strict orders by Townsend not to do so. 

The other players in question were Darcy Graham, Sam Johnson and Ali Price, who all started in the final game.

According to the BBC, the last player disciplined was Sione Tuipulotu, who wasn't selected in the matchday squad.

Andy Farrell has indicated that Ireland will need to be at their best if they are to pull of a Triple crown

"Our best one," he said, when asked what type of performance is needed on Saturday.

If Ireland are victorious and England beat France in Paris in the last game of the championship (8pm Irish time), Andy Farrell's men will claim the Six Nations crown.

If France prevail, they will celebrate Grand Slam success on home soil.

Kildare , Ireland - 16 March 2022;  (Photo By Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ireland team

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Cian Healy, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Peter O'Mahony, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Robbie Henshaw.

See More: Rugby, Scotland, Six Nations

Related

Preview for London Irish vs Harlequins Round 4 clash tonight in the Premiership Rugby Cup
Sport 1 day ago

Preview for London Irish vs Harlequins Round 4 clash tonight in the Premiership Rugby Cup

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Richie Murphy recognises how special an U-20 Grand Slam could be for Ireland's young stars this weekend
Sport 1 day ago

Richie Murphy recognises how special an U-20 Grand Slam could be for Ireland's young stars this weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland's team for the Six Nations game against the Scottish is out, Andy Farrell makes three changes
Sport 1 day ago

Ireland's team for the Six Nations game against the Scottish is out, Andy Farrell makes three changes

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Irish Film London hosts screening of Irish film 'Wolf'
Entertainment 19 hours ago

Irish Film London hosts screening of Irish film 'Wolf'

By: Connell McHugh

Rachael Blackmore has become the first female rider to win the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on A Plus Tard
Sport 20 hours ago

Rachael Blackmore has become the first female rider to win the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on A Plus Tard

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Meet the Irish heavyweight, who’s fluent in Irish, sparred with Anthony Joshua and signed with Dillian Whyte
Sport 21 hours ago

Meet the Irish heavyweight, who’s fluent in Irish, sparred with Anthony Joshua and signed with Dillian Whyte

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Stephen Kenny names his 25-man squad for the Aviva double header, Conor Ronan has been called-up
Sport 22 hours ago

Stephen Kenny names his 25-man squad for the Aviva double header, Conor Ronan has been called-up

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ruby Walsh gives his tips for the final day of the Cheltenham
Sport 1 day ago

Ruby Walsh gives his tips for the final day of the Cheltenham

By: Conor O'Donoghue