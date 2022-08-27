Sporting picks for the weekend of August 27-28

LAST WEEKEND OF August 21-22 was a fantastic weekend of sporting action.

We saw Anthony Joshua lose to Oleksandr Usyk again! Manchester United finally got a win over Liverpool, and Ireland did quite well in the European Championships.

This weekend there is more to come.

The Premier League enters its fourth week, where Arsenal leads the pack and Liverpool hover above the relegation zone.

Australia play South Africa in the Rugby Championship, while Ireland play Japan in Japan in the second and final test of their tour.

There is also golfing and Formula 1 action taking place

Here is a preview of what's on this weekend

🗣️ "It's about building the connection with the team and the staff, and to show I'm there for them."



Gillian McDarby, IRFU Head of Women's Performance and Pathways, is spending the week with the Ireland squad in Tokyo ⬇️#JapanTour2022 | #NothingLikeIt pic.twitter.com/lEm6y9HKYg — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) August 26, 2022

Saturday

6.30am: Australia v South Africa – Sky Sports Mix

8.35am: New Zealand v Argentina — Sky Sports Arena

10.40am: Ireland v Japan, rugby second test – TG4

11.45am: Belgian Grand Prix Practice and Qualifying — Sky Sports F1

12pm: European Masters — Sky Sports Golf1

12.30pm: Southampton v Man United, Premier League — BT Sport 1

12.30pm: Sunderland v Norwich City, Championship — Sky Sports Football

2.30pm: Liverpool v Bournemouth, Premier League — Premier Sports

5.30pm: Arsenal v Fulham, Premier League — Sky Sports Premier League

5.30pm: Bayern Munich v Borussia Monchengladbach — Sky Sports Football

5.30pm: Tour Championship — Sky Sports Golf

7.15pm: Galway v Shelbourne, Women’s National League — TG4

7.45pm: AC Milan v Bologna, Serie A — BT Sport 1

Sunday

12pm: European Masters — Sky Sports Golf

12pm: Nantes v Toulouse, Ligue 1 — BT Sport 1

12pm: Dundee United v Celtic — Sky Sports Football

12.30pm: Belgian Grand Prix Practice — Sky Sports F1

12.30pm: Brisbane Lions v Fremantle, AFLW – TG4.

2pm: Nice v Marseille, Ligue 1 — BT Sport 1

2pm: Wolves v Newcastle — Sky Sports Premier League

2.30pm: Cologne v VfB Stuttgart, Bundesliga — Sky Sports Football

2.30pm: Mount Sion v Lismore, Waterford SHC Quarter-finals — TG4

4.15pm: Ballygunner v Fourmilewater, Waterford SHC Quarter-finals — TG4

4.30pm: Tour Championship — Sky Sports Golf

4.30pm: Nottingham Forest v Tottenham — Sky Sports Premier League

4.30pm: Werder Bremen v Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga — Sky Sports Football

5.30pm: Verona v Atalanta, Serie A — BT Sport 1

5.30pm: Salernitana v Sampdoria, Serie A — BT Sport 2

7.4pm: Fiorentina v Napoli, Serie A — BT Sport 1

7.45pm: PSG v Monaco, Ligue 1 — BT Sport 2