Sprinter Jason Smyth hits gold standard at European Championships in Berlin
Sport

Sprinter Jason Smyth hits gold standard at European Championships in Berlin

DERRY sprinter Jason Smyth secured more success for Ireland at the 2018 World Para Athletics European Championships in Berlin yesterday evening -romping to victory in the 100m final.

It has been another memorable tournament for the 31 year-old.

He set a new Championship record of 10.86 in his heat earlier yesterday before going on to smash that with a time of 10.66 in the final.

This followed Tuesday’s success in the 200m T13, where he topped the podium and set a new championship record of 21.44.

Advertisement

In total, Smyth has now claimed an incredible 19 gold medals at championship level over an unbeaten 13 year stretch - including gold in the Olympic 100m T13 at Beijing, London and Rio.

He is understandably proud of those achievements, but feels the sport he loves doesn’t get the attention it deserves.

“If that was any other sport, if I was a boxer or a golfer or if I played tennis, I think you would be known everywhere for the things you have done,” he told the Irish Times this week.

“That’s not me feeling bad about it, or being negative, it’s just being honest, when you look at the facts of it.

All I can continue to do is win medals, be successful, and when asked that question be honest about it, and hopefully over time that changes.”

Advertisement

 

The remarkable athlete was also the first Paralympian to compete at an open European Championships, qualifying for the semi finals of the 100 metres in Barcelona back in 2010.

 

See More: 2018 European Championships Berlin, Jason Smyth

Related

Deontay Wilder in Belfast to run the rule over Tyson Fury
Sport 6 days ago

Deontay Wilder in Belfast to run the rule over Tyson Fury

By: Stephen Mahon

Sinn Fein councillor Andy Gladney provokes ticket touting row
News 1 week ago

Sinn Fein councillor Andy Gladney provokes ticket touting row

By: Stephen Mahon

Irish boxer becomes world champion in Tokyo
Sport 1 week ago

Irish boxer becomes world champion in Tokyo

By: Ryan Price

Latest

Man, 44, dies in suspicious Dublin house blaze as Gardaí make arrest
News 4 hours ago

Man, 44, dies in suspicious Dublin house blaze as Gardaí make arrest

By: Aidan Lonergan

'Only joking' - Gardaí suggest women have home births during Papal Visit
News 12 hours ago

'Only joking' - Gardaí suggest women have home births during Papal Visit

By: Rebecca Keane

Ryanair has announced a new route between Cork and London Luton
News 19 hours ago

Ryanair has announced a new route between Cork and London Luton

By: Ryan Price

Just how important is social media for businesses?
Business 19 hours ago

Just how important is social media for businesses?

By: Ryan Price

83-year-old London Irish woman to skydive to raise money for Southwark Irish Pensioners charity
News 21 hours ago

83-year-old London Irish woman to skydive to raise money for Southwark Irish Pensioners charity

By: Ryan Price