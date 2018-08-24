Sprinter Jason Smyth hits gold standard at European Championships in Berlin

DERRY sprinter Jason Smyth secured more success for Ireland at the 2018 World Para Athletics European Championships in Berlin yesterday evening -romping to victory in the 100m final.

It has been another memorable tournament for the 31 year-old.

He set a new Championship record of 10.86 in his heat earlier yesterday before going on to smash that with a time of 10.66 in the final.

This followed Tuesday’s success in the 200m T13, where he topped the podium and set a new championship record of 21.44.

🇮🇪 Jason Smyth does the double 🇮🇪 Having secured victory in the 200m T13 earlier in the week, he’s back with a 🚨 Championship Record 🚨 and claims 🥇 in the men’s 100m T13 #Berlin2018 pic.twitter.com/OyBPAm9iea — World Para Athletics (@ParaAthletics) August 23, 2018

In total, Smyth has now claimed an incredible 19 gold medals at championship level over an unbeaten 13 year stretch - including gold in the Olympic 100m T13 at Beijing, London and Rio.

He is understandably proud of those achievements, but feels the sport he loves doesn’t get the attention it deserves.

“If that was any other sport, if I was a boxer or a golfer or if I played tennis, I think you would be known everywhere for the things you have done,” he told the Irish Times this week.

“That’s not me feeling bad about it, or being negative, it’s just being honest, when you look at the facts of it.

All I can continue to do is win medals, be successful, and when asked that question be honest about it, and hopefully over time that changes.”

Productive day at the office! Thanks for all the support. 100m semi thurday morning then the final at 5.40p on https://t.co/2fUtQHNZZn pic.twitter.com/D1jWh7yDZN — Jason Smyth (@smyth_jason) August 22, 2018

“My congratulations to Jason Smyth who continues his astonishing run of successes, winning gold in the 100 m sprint today, and to Jordan Lee who has won a bronze medal in the men’s high jump T47 at the Para Athletics European Championships.” — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) August 23, 2018

The remarkable athlete was also the first Paralympian to compete at an open European Championships, qualifying for the semi finals of the 100 metres in Barcelona back in 2010.