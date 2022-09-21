Stephen Kenny has backed Nathan Collins to get over the Jack Grealish red card

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND BOSS Stephen Kenny believes that Nathan Collins will learn from his recent red card in the Premier League.

Collins was sent for an early shower for a nasty challenge on Manchester City's Jack Grealish last Saturday. The Irish defender looked distraught at the time after picking up his first red card.

Kenny has backed the 21-year-old to get over it quickly

"It is uncharacteristic of Nathan, he is quite disciplined," said Kenny.

"I am sure he will learn from it."

Collins will now serve a three-match suspension for the challenge, but will line out for Ireland in the two Nations League games against Scotland and Armenia

Kenny also believes that the Wolves man's confidence won't be affected by the ban

"No, I don't think it will," Kenny added.

Nathan Collins sent off for clattering Jack Grealish: 17/09/2022 #COYBIGpic.twitter.com/7hhdbeo5XO — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) September 17, 2022

Ireland play Scotland this Saturday and will be confident of beating them again. Kenny's side won 3-0 in the Aviva back in June. This was one of the most comprehensive performances under Kenny.

However, Kenny believes there is plenty of room for improvement when Ireland kick-off in Hampden this weekend

"It [the previous performance against Scotland] wasn't perfect - we conceded a couple of chances in the game, and I think there are areas of that performance we can improve on, numerous areas we can improve on," added Kenny.

"It was a very, very good performance, but we have to move on from it. That was then, now we've got to go to Hampden very determined because Scotland's home record is excellent.

"We're going to have to put in a really brilliant performance to get a result there and that's what we're trying to do."

UEFA Nations League games (all times are Irish time)



Saturday September 24 | Ireland v Scotland, Hampden Park, Scotland, KO 7.45pm

Tuesday, September 27 | Armenia v Ireland, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, KO 7.45pm