REPUBLIC OF IRELAND boss Stephen Kenny has claimed that he wasn't aware of Caoimhin Kelleher's injury during the last international duty.

The Ireland boss and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp have being going back and forth regarding the Rignamahon native's groin injury.

Last season the Cork shot stopper reported back to his club Liverpool with a alleged groin injury. He had played all four of Ireland's Nations four of Ireland's games before the season ended.

Klopp took issue with the injury at the time and said: ""He came back, and first training felt it again. We checked it and it was not good."

Baku , Azerbaijan - 8 October 2021; Nathan Collins, left, and Caoimhin Kelleher during a Republic of Ireland training session . (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)The German manager also accused the Irish medical team of missing the injury at the time.

"Caoimh, I heard the Irish manager didn’t like it, or however you gave him the information."

"However, for us it’s like this: he got injured at Ireland and whoever was responsible for it in this moment did not pick it up."

Kenny has stood firm and backed his medical team after being asked about during Thursday's squad announcement

"If Caoimhin tweaked something in the game against Ukraine it wasn't evident by his performance. He performed very well and done everything really well. I honestly wasn't aware of him being injured at that time," explained Kenny.

"This is Dr Alan Byrne's last game involved obviously. He has a reputation from being involved in 200 internationals.

"They always have medical notes on every injury, extensive notes, and we have no medical notes on Caoimhín from that camp. There's no medical notes," said Kenny.

"If he did tweak something, we weren't aware of it. He played terrifically well in the game but it’s just one of those things. We’ll all move on."

Ireland play Scotland away on the 24th of this month, and will play Armenia in Dublin, three days later.