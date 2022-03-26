Stephen Kenny has given his reasons for not picking Darren Randolph after Instagram comment
Sport

Stephen Kenny has given his reasons for not picking Darren Randolph after Instagram comment

IRELAND have always had excellent goalkeepers throughout the years. 

From Packie Bonner, Shay Given, to the current crop of Caoimhin Kelleher and Gavin Bazunu, it's fair to say that Ireland has a knack of producing a number one. 

Ireland have called up four goalkeepers for the Belgium and Lithuania games, but have left West Ham's Darren Randolph at home,

Bazunu and Mark Travers have both missed out because of illness and injury, so Kenny called James Talbot and Max O’Leary up as replacements.

Randolph posted the FAI social media account cheekily poking fun at Kenny not selecting him despite being the most experienced Irish keeper. 

“I haven’t retired yet, I must be too old”, he said

Randolph highlighted that he wasn't serious, but Kenny gave his take on the comments saying that a lack of action is the reason for not playing 

"Darren is still only 34. I'd love to see him go and get playing matches, he just hasn't been able to because he hasn't been in squads or playing.

"I've been consistent with those players. Some of those players I've mentioned, Brady, Randolph, and Arter, have all been great servants for Ireland. The door is not closed on anyone...

Speaking on Bohemians James Talbot, Kenny said 

"James was excellent in Europe for Bohemians, really good. I was at the three games here in the Aviva Stadium and he was absolutely excellent, looked like a really good keeper. He is in on merit over a period of time with his performances every week.

"There is no doubt that Darren Randolph has been an outstanding goalkeeper for Ireland, I'm not trying to diminish that...

"No (there are no issues between Kenny and Randolph). I called him into the summer squad, I actually left out Mark [Travers] and called him in but then he didn't feel right with his injuries."

I have no issues with anyone to be honest with you."

Ireland play at 17,00 today

