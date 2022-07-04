Stephen Kenny is looking for another assistant coach after John Eustace agreed to become manager of Birmingham City

STEPHEN KENNY has lost another assistant coach to another coaching job. John Eustace is set to become manager of Championship club Birmingham City.

Eustace replaced the departed Anthony Barry, who left to join the Belgian national team.

The 42- year-old joined the Ireland setup from Queens Park Rangers four months ago, but now due to Lee Bowyer's sacking he will leave his role with Ireland

'I am very proud to be here. Obviously, I am a Birmingham lad and I know the potential of the club and how important it is to the fans', Eustace said:

'We have underachieved in the past few seasons and a club of this size, with the support that this club has, we need to be aiming higher.'



Stephen Kenny and the FAI thank John Eustace for his time as Assistant Coach to our senior men’s team and wish him well in his new role as Head Coach at Birmingham City pic.twitter.com/SLn4MMgHgR — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) July 3, 2022



'I can't wait to get going, meet the staff and get my ideas across to the players out on the pitches as soon as we can.'

'The big picture is to get us as competitive as we can, to build a team that the fans are proud of, to play exciting football and win as many games as we can.'

'The first thing we have to do is get this squad competitive and ready for that first game of the season against Luton.'

A tweet on the official FAI Twitter account read, 'Stephen Kenny and the FAI thank John Eustace for his time as Assistant Coach to our senior men’s team and wish him well in his new role as Head Coach at Birmingham City.'

While Birmingham City tweeted on their account and said, 'We are delighted to announce John Eustace as our new Head Coach. Welcome to Blues, John.'

Ireland won two, drew two and lost twice during Eustace’s time at Ireland.

Kenny now goes back to the drawing board to find another assistant coach since taking the job after Damien Duff and Barry left for Belgium and Shelbourne, respectively.