Seven arrested in connection with Co. Derry murder investigation

SEVEN people have been arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Co. Derry.

The body of Wayne Reid, 43, was discovered by police at an address in the Society Court area of Coleraine on the morning of Monday, January 12.

Police believe that Mr Reid may have been involved in an altercation in the Society Court or Society Street areas of the town sometime between Thursday, January 8 and Saturday, January 10.

On Wednesday, a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two days later, three women, aged 39, 33 and 28, and a 41-year-old man were also arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police have now revealed that two more women, aged 38 and 45, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday.

Investigators have previously appealed for anyone who saw or heard anything unusual in the Society Court or Society Street areas between January 8 and 10 to contact them.