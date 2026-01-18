Seven arrested in connection with Co. Derry murder investigation
News

Seven arrested in connection with Co. Derry murder investigation

Wayne Reid (Image: via PSNI)

SEVEN people have been arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Co. Derry.

The body of Wayne Reid, 43, was discovered by police at an address in the Society Court area of Coleraine on the morning of Monday, January 12.

Police believe that Mr Reid may have been involved in an altercation in the Society Court or Society Street areas of the town sometime between Thursday, January 8 and Saturday, January 10.

On Wednesday, a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two days later, three women, aged 39, 33 and 28, and a 41-year-old man were also arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police have now revealed that two more women, aged 38 and 45, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday.

Investigators have previously appealed for anyone who saw or heard anything unusual in the Society Court or Society Street areas between January 8 and 10 to contact them.

See More: Coleraine, Derry

Related
News 2 days ago

Police launch murder investigation after man found dead in Derry

By: Fiona Audley

News 10 months ago

Man due in court following discovery of suspicious bag in Co. Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 11 months ago

Man in his 70s shot five times in 'appalling' attack in Co. Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 2 days ago

Ireland commits €3m to fund humanitarian projects in Ukraine

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Tánaiste highlights ‘significant’ Irish community in California while on US visit

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Diaspora Minister confirms emigrant support programme now open for funding applications

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Security alert ends in Belfast after controlled explosion carried out on ‘viable device’

By: Fiona Audley

Community 2 days ago

How Phlox Books found a new generation and a new home

By: Mark Murphy

Culture 2 days ago

Ciarán Hinds ‘honoured’ to receive IFTA Lifetime Achievement Award

By: Fiona Audley