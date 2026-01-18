TD proposes late licences for pubs in Ireland should national team reach World Cup finals

AN INDEPENDENT TD has proposed granting late licences for Ireland's pubs to allow them to screen the national team's World Cup games, should the Boys in Green qualify for the tournament.

Ireland must overcome Czechia and either Denmark or North Macedonia in the play-offs to reach the group stage of the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Should they do so, they face playing their first group game against South Korea in Zapopan, Mexico at 3am Irish time on Friday, June 12.

Ireland's second game against South Africa in Atlanta, USA would kick off at the more reasonable hour of 5pm Irish time on Thursday, June 18.

However, the final group game against Mexico in Mexico City is scheduled to kick-off at 2am Irish time on Thursday, June 25.

'Public safety'

Barry Heneghan, who represents Dublin Bay North, says late licensing is the 'sensible' option and would be safer, result in less noise complaints and make the job of managing revellers easier for An Garda Síochána.

Mr Heneghan, who has submitted a parliamentary question on the matter, also believes the camaraderie the gatherings would generate could replicate the feel-good factor of Italia 90.

"I raised this because I believe in being proactive, not reactive, in politics," he wrote on social media.

"If Ireland qualify for the World Cup, people will watch the matches across the country, that's reality.

"The sensible question is whether they do so in a safe, regulated environment or in unregulated house parties.

"This is about planning ahead and putting public safety first, not promoting drinking.

"The proposal is simple: limited, controlled, late-night licences for Ireland's matches only, if we qualify."

The British Government is currently holding a consultation on whether to extend opening hours in England and Wales should either country, as well as Scotland or Northern Ireland, reach the quarter-finals, semi-finals or final.

Meanwhile, Scotland — who face Haiti in Boston in their first World Cup game for 28 years on Sunday, June 14 at 2am British time — has announced that Monday, June 15 will be a Bank Holiday.