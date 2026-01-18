McEntee hits out at Trump's tariff threat to countries opposed to his plan to acquire Greenland

IRELAND'S Foreign Affairs minister has hit out at US President Donald Trump, branding his plan to impose tariffs on counties opposed to his plan to acquire Greenland 'completely unacceptable'.

Trump announced on Saturday that from February 1, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Britain, The Netherlands and Finland will face tariffs of 10 per cent on goods entering the US.

The latter seven countries this week deployed military personnel to Greenland — an autonomous territory of Denmark — as part of a reconnaissance mission amid Trump's ongoing bid to acquire the densely-populated island, which has untapped natural resources including oil, gas and Rare Earth Elements (REEs).

The tariffs are set to rise to 25 per cent from June 1 and will remain in place 'until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland', according to Trump.

'Non-negotiable'

Speaking on Sunday, Helen McEntee once again reiterated her view that Greenland's future should only be decided by Denmark and the Greenlandic people.

"The announcement by President Trump yesterday regarding Greenland, notably the decision to impose tariffs on a number of EU Member States, the UK and Norway, is completely unacceptable and deeply regrettable," said the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade.

"Peace and security depend on all UN Member States abiding by the fundamental principles of the UN Charter. We have seen the appalling and unacceptable consequences when States do not do so.

"There can be no lasting peace and security in a world where these principles are ignored and undermined.

"Ireland has been crystal clear that the future of Greenland is a matter to be determined by Denmark and by the Greenlandic people, in line with well-established democratic principles and international law.

"This is a position that will not change. Respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States is non-negotiable.

"It is a fundamental principle of the United Nations Charter and of international law. It is what keeps all countries — large or small, militarily aligned or neutral — safe and secure.

"A commitment to multilateralism, and the international legal order — with the UN, as the universal body charged with the maintenance of international peace and security at its heart — is the cornerstone of Irish foreign policy.

"This has been the case for the past seven decades, since Ireland joined the UN in 1955. It will remain the case.

"Denmark and Greenland of course have the sovereign right to arrange military exercises with their partners, on their own territory.

"We are coordinating closely with our EU and wider European partners in response to this announcement.

"The only way forward to resolve issues of concern to the US, or to any other country, is through respectful engagement.

"Denmark and Greenland have confirmed on multiple occasions that they are open to proactive constructive dialogue on all issues."

Sinn Féin's spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, has also condemned Trump's tariff proposals, branding them 'scandalous'.

"Coercive posturing by international actors can never be accepted, nor normalised," he said.

"If the US is successful in these attempts, then it will be a further and enormous blow to the concept of sovereignty — not to mention international law."

He added: "Sinn Féin is abundantly clear, the future of Greenland and its sovereignty must only be decided through the fulfilment of national self-determination by its people."

'Dogsleds' jibe

Trump has said the US needs to acquire Greenland for defence purposes, despite both the US and Denmark being members of the NATO military alliance.

In his statement on social media, Trump said both China and Russia want to acquire Greenland, adding that 'there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it'.

"They currently have two dogsleds as protection, one added recently," he wrote.

"Only the United States of America, under PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, can play in this game, and very successfully, at that!"

Of the countries that deployed military personnel to Greenland and are set to be hit with tariffs, Trump said they 'are playing this very dangerous game [and] have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable'.

He added: "The United States of America is immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries that have put so much at risk, despite all that we have done for them, including maximum protection, over so many decades."