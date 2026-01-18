How to Get to Heaven from Belfast: Netflix release trailer for upcoming comedy-thriller from Derry Girls creator
How to Get to Heaven from Belfast: Netflix release trailer for upcoming comedy-thriller from Derry Girls creator

Sinéad Keenan, Caoilfhionn Dunne and Roísín Gallagher in the new Netflix series, How to Get to Heaven from Belfast (Image: Christopher Barr / Netflix)

STREAMING service Netflix has released the first trailer for a new comedy-thriller from Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee.

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast premieres on the platform on February 12, however, Netflix has given fans a taste of what to expect from McGee's latest project.

The series follows three lifelong pals — clever, chaotic TV writer Saoirse, glamorous, stressed-out mother-of-three Robyn and dependable, inhibited carer Dara.

Now in their late 30s, the trio embark on a thrilling adventure after an email arrives telling them about the death of Greta, the estranged fourth member of their childhood gang.

A series of eerie events at Greta's wake sets them on a dark, dangerous and hilarious odyssey through Ireland and beyond as each tries to piece together the truth about the past.

"This is the show I've always wanted to make; a mash‑up of my two favourite genres, mystery and comedy," McGee told Netflix companion site, Tudum.

"We want to keep you guessing and keep you laughing.

"I can't wait for you to meet Saoirse, Robyn and Dara, and go on this wild, weird adventure with them — an Irish odyssey — full of twists, turns and arguments about eyelash extensions."

Saoirse, Robyn and Dara are played by Roísín Gallagher, Sinéad Keenan and Caoilfhionn Dunne respectively.

The series also reunites McGee with Derry Girls alumni Ardal O'Hanlon, Peter Campion and Erin Quinn.

Others in the cast include Game of Thrones star Michelle Fairley, Natasha O'Keeffe and Emmett Scanlan from Peaky Blinders, as well as The Commitments star Bronagh Gallagher.

