Teenager dies and three injured following early-morning collision in Co. Galway
News

A TEENAGER has died and three people have been injured following an early-morning road traffic collision in Co. Galway.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on the N65 at Moyleen near Loughrea at around 2.20am today.

"A passenger, an adult male in his late teens, was pronounced deceased at the scene," read a statement from gardaí.

"His body has been removed to the mortuary at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

"The Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

"The driver and two other passengers were brought by ambulance to University Hospital Galway with non-life-threatening injuries."

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the N65 Loughrea to Ballinasloe road at Moyleen between 2am and 2.30am are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

