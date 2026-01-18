'A true people's champion': Tributes paid after former Sinn Féin MP Mickey Brady passes away

TRIBUTES have been paid to Mickey Brady after the former Sinn Féin MP passed away on Friday at the age of 75.

Mr Brady was born in Newry and later served as both an MLA and an MP for Newry & Armagh.

After studying at university in Liverpool, Mr Brady was employed by the Confederation of Community Groups in Newry.

He ran a welfare rights advice centre, assisting vulnerable people in dealing with benefits and housing issues.

His political career saw him elected as MLA for Newry & Armagh in 2007, retaining the seat four years later.

During his time as MLA, he served on Stormont's health committee and as deputy chair of the Department for Social Development committee.

Days before being elected MP for Newry & Armagh in 2015, he received three death threats within 24 hours, including a bomb alert at his family home.

However, he was undeterred by the threats and after his successful election, he twice defended his seat.

Brady, who never took his seat in the House of Commons in line with Sinn Féin's abstentionist policy, announced in February 2024 that he would stand down at the next election.

'His door was always open'

Ms McDonald offered her condolences to Mr Brady's family and friends, saying 'their loss is immeasurable'.

"Mickey dedicated his entire life to the people of Newry and Armagh," she said.

"Long before he ever held elected office, Mickey was already known across the community as someone who stood with and by the people.

"His work in welfare rights and housing advice changed thousands of lives, quietly and without fanfare, year after year.

"When Mickey entered elected politics, he brought those same values with him. Integrity. Kindness. Decency. Justice. He had a fierce commitment to fairness.

"Mickey served as a Sinn Féin MLA and later as MP with humility and determination, always putting the needs of ordinary people first.

"Mickey was an Irish republican of deep conviction. He believed completely in the peace process, in reconciliation, and in a united Ireland built on equality and respect for all.

"He was also a gentle soul — warm, witty, and unfailingly generous with his time. He treated everyone with respect."

Sinn Féin Vice President Michelle O'Neill described Brady as 'a lifelong champion for the people of Newry and Armagh, dedicating more than five decades of his life to community and political activism'.

"He had a deep-rooted passion for his community and its people, whether through his work in welfare advice or during his time as a Sinn Féin MLA and MP for the area," she said.

"His door was always open to people right across the community, and he gave his time generously to everyone who sought his help.

"He loved the people of Newry and Armagh, and they loved him in return.

"As an Irish Republican, involved from as far back as the civil rights movement, Mickey spoke with great pride when reflecting on the strides made to ensure fairness for his community and towards national unification."

'A true people's champion'

Joe Dwyer of Sinn Féin's London office said Mr Brady was equally as dedicated to the Irish abroad as he was to his own community in Newry.

"To walk around Newry with him was to be in the company of a true people's champion," he posted on Facebook.

"He didn't pass anybody without a kind word or a bit of scéal. Always approachable, always generous with his time and always there to listen.

"Away from home, Mickey innately understood the enormous role that the Irish in Britain have to play in the campaign to reunite our island.

"Nowhere was too far flung for him to cover; no room was too small and no ask was too much.

"We shared many, many good laughs and good times on the road — whether we were in London, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Manchester, Coventry, Bournemouth, or wherever else we found ourselves.

"I know that from his time in Liverpool, the Liverpool-Irish held a special place in Mickey's heart and it therefore felt appropriate that when I first read the sad news of his passing, I was reminded of John Lennon's words: 'A working class hero is something to be.'

"Mickey Brady was undoubtedly a working-class hero. His politics was driven by his loyalty to his class.

"He was a republican, a socialist, and an internationalist to his core."

Mr Brady is survived by his wife, children, stepchildren and grandchildren.