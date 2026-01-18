Teenager left with 'potentially life-threatening head injury' following Co. Derry assault
Teenager left with 'potentially life-threatening head injury' following Co. Derry assault

A TEENAGER has been left with a potentially life-threatening head injury after being subjected to a serious assault in Co. Derry.

The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning in the city centre.

Police are now urging anyone who witnessed the 'shocking incident' to contact them.

"City centre CCTV operators picked up an ongoing altercation between two males in the Butcher Street area just after 2.25am," said Detective Inspector Connolly of the PSNI.

"Police immediately attended and found a 17-year-old male unconscious on the ground.

"The other person involved had left the scene.

"At this time, the injured male remains in hospital having sustained a potentially life-threatening head injury.

"We know that a number of people were in the area at the time and would appeal to anyone who witnessed this shocking incident to come forward."

