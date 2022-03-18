Stephen Kenny names his 25-man squad for the Aviva double header, Conor Ronan has been called-up

Ireland’s 25-man squad for the upcoming games against Belgium and Lithuania has been announced by Stephen Kenny today.

The two fixtures will be played at the Aviva Stadium on the 26th and the 29th of March and it represents a chance for many of Ireland’s young stars to make a name for themselves.

Mark Sykes and Connor Ronan have been called up to Kenny’s side after impressive displays at club level.

Connor Ronan has featured for the younger sides at the likes of U-21 level and now gets his chance to produce at senior level

Ronan is on loan at Scottish Club St. Mirren and has been pushed by his former manager Jim Goodwin to make his debut after a rich vein of form for his side.

Oxford midfielder Sykes also comes into the side.

Dara O'Shea suffered a fractured ankle against Portugal in September and returns to the side for the first time since his injury.

Darragh Lenihan also returns after an impressive run with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

Birmingham City striker Scott Hogan could also make his first Boys in Green appearance since a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in 2019.

Speaking on the Late-Late Show last night Kenny spoke about his time as Ireland boss and what he wants to come next.

""There is a great connection between the players and the Irish public, they identify with them, a lot of these players are new heroes of the future.

"I feel privileged to be Irish manager, it was great with myself and Keith Andrews and the rest of the staff to get to carry on the opportunity we've had since we were with the U21 team and we're delighted to get that opportunity," Kenny added.

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan from Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (QPR, on loan from Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County), Mark Sykes (Oxford United).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Connor Ronan (St. Mirren, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers).