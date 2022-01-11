Steven Gerrard has a pop at the Old Trafford crowd after FA Cup exit
Sport

Steven Gerrard has a pop at the Old Trafford crowd after FA Cup exit

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: Steven Gerrard, Manager of Aston Villa reacts after the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on January 10, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

 

FORMER LIVERPOOL captain Steven Gerrard had a dig at the Old Trafford crowd on Monday night after his side were knocked out by Manchester United in the FA Cup. Manchester United beat Aston Villa 1-0 thanks to an early Scott Mctominay header. United held on to set up a clash with Middelsbourgh in the next round. 

Before the game Gerrard was met with a wave of boos and gave a smirk to the Stretford End. The 41-year-old hit back though by aiming a dig at how quiet Old Trafford's match going fans .

Gerrard told the BBC that he actually felt the stadium could have been louder.

“Relatively quiet. I have been to noisier stadiums than this. It was a good cup tie, a good atmosphere but in terms of what I got, water off a duck’s back,” the ex-Rangers boss said. 

Villa's exit ends Gerrard's hopes of winning a cup with his new side for this season at least.

Ralf Rangnick’s side again failed to they were lucky not to concede more than once in the second half

Villa had a goal ruled out as Danny Ings' goal was ruled out due to an apparent foul on Edinson Cavani, with Jacob Ramsey also deemed to have been in an offside position as he blocked the Uruguayan’s run.

Ings was ruled offside minutes later, with Ollie Watkins netting the ongoing ball. 

Marcus Rashford had a poor evening and seemed to have other things on his mind. United settled for a 1-0 victory that saw them into the fourth round for the eighth consecutive season.

The Red Devils will host Championship outfit Middlesbrough in round four, with the tie due to be played over the weekend of February 4th – 7th.

See More: Football, Manchester United, Steven Gerrard

Related

Liverpool's goalkeeping coach feels that Caoimhin Kelleher could be Ireland's no 1
Sport 17 hours ago

Liverpool's goalkeeping coach feels that Caoimhin Kelleher could be Ireland's no 1

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland's Evan Ferguson details about life at Premier League side Brighton
Sport 19 hours ago

Ireland's Evan Ferguson details about life at Premier League side Brighton

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Roy Keane clashes with Harry Maguire again
Sport 23 hours ago

Roy Keane clashes with Harry Maguire again

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Celtic coasts explored in landmark natural history series
Entertainment 11 hours ago

Celtic coasts explored in landmark natural history series

By: Irish Post

Simon Zebo and Ben Healy agrees new Munster deals
Sport 16 hours ago

Simon Zebo and Ben Healy agrees new Munster deals

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Atheist Ireland calling for children to be allowed leave room during religion class
News 16 hours ago

Atheist Ireland calling for children to be allowed leave room during religion class

By: Connell McHugh

Last seven years were hottest on record according to EU climate monitoring report
News 17 hours ago

Last seven years were hottest on record according to EU climate monitoring report

By: Connell McHugh

Irish grocery Christmas sales surpass €3 billion
Food & Drink 18 hours ago

Irish grocery Christmas sales surpass €3 billion

By: Connell McHugh