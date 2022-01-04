Suspensions proposed for Mountbellew/Moylough players who attacked referee
Suspensions proposed for Mountbellew/Moylough players who attacked referee

Portlaoise , Ireland - 25 May 2019; Referee Jerome Henry during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Louth and Dublin at OMoore Park in Portlaoise, Laois. (Photo By Ray McManus/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

 

A RAFT of suspensions for Mountbellew/Moylough players has been proposed by Connacht Council's Competitions Control Committee after the scenes which marked the end of their Connacht club SFC semi-final defeat to Padraig Pearses last month.

Referee Jerome Henry has stated in his match report that he was physically assaulted by two players, and verbally abused by four others.

Henry was surrounded by irate Mountbellew-Moylough players after a few contentious decision in the dying minutes of the game.A minimum 48-week suspension could dent Mountbellew/Moylough's hopes of retaining their Galway SFC crown later this year if Henry's report finds them guilty. 

According to Galway Bay FM, there could be up to six of the Galway champions' players that could face severe action in the aftermath of 1-7 to 1-8 defeat to their Roscommon counterparts at Dr Hyde Park.

