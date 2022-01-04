Suspensions proposed for Mountbellew/Moylough players who attacked referee

A RAFT of suspensions for Mountbellew/Moylough players has been proposed by Connacht Council's Competitions Control Committee after the scenes which marked the end of their Connacht club SFC semi-final defeat to Padraig Pearses last month.

Referee Jerome Henry has stated in his match report that he was physically assaulted by two players, and verbally abused by four others.

Damning footage of the scenes in Dr. Hyde Park where Mountbellew-Moylough players turned on ref Jerome Henry at FT. Pitiful end to what was a great battle w/ Pearses!



FWIW go to 1:27:20 for the mark that was never given, would imagine this was the issue. https://t.co/jYyPuwtKMs pic.twitter.com/UQz2rTLjYc — Tommy Rooney (@TomasORuanaidh) December 11, 2021

Henry was surrounded by irate Mountbellew-Moylough players after a few contentious decision in the dying minutes of the game.A minimum 48-week suspension could dent Mountbellew/Moylough's hopes of retaining their Galway SFC crown later this year if Henry's report finds them guilty.

According to Galway Bay FM, there could be up to six of the Galway champions' players that could face severe action in the aftermath of 1-7 to 1-8 defeat to their Roscommon counterparts at Dr Hyde Park.