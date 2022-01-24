Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan winning race to be fit for the Six Nations

IRISH DUO Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan are winning their battles to be ready for the opening round of the Six Nations. They are set to be making good progress

Furlong's issue was with a calf and Ryan's was with his hamstring. The pair missed the demolition off Bath in last weekend's Champions Cup win over Bath.

Andy Farrell can relax – Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan and Jordan Larmour injuries don’t appear to be serious https://t.co/gSLmYgE05I pic.twitter.com/UgGlmENeIr — Independent Sport (@IndoSport) January 18, 2022

In other postive news for Leinster Jordan Larmour will be fit for the opener of the Six Nations after suffering a facial injury.

Josh van der Flier has a groin issue.

The openside was replaced at half-time of Leinster’s 64-7 win over Bath in the Champions Cup on Saturday.

“Josh was a little tight around his groin,” said Leinster head coach Leo Cullen immediately after the game. An update from the province this afternoon describes van der Flier’s injury as “minor” and says he will be assessed by Ireland’s medical camp.

Josh Murphy (chest) and Dave Kearney will undergo further monitoring this week before a decision is made on their availability against Cardiff at the weekend. There are no further updates on: James Lowe (hamstring), Dan Leavy (wrist), Conor O’Brien (hamstring), Michael Milne (calf).

37-MAN IRELAND SIX NATIONS SQUAD 2022:

BACKS:

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 33 caps

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 2 caps

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 27 caps

Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 10 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 4 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 27 caps

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 96 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 12 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht) uncapped

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 53 caps

James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 16 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps

Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 92 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 101 caps CAPTAIN

FORWARDS:

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 6 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 18 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 25 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 22 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 12 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 52 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 112 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 65 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 23 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 16 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 79 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 2 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 40 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 40 caps

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 2 caps

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 3 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps

Development Player

Cian Prendergast (Connacht)