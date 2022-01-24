Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan winning race to be fit for the Six Nations

IRISH DUO Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan are winning their battles to be ready for the opening round of the Six Nations. They are set to be making good progress
Furlong's issue was with a calf and Ryan's was with his hamstring. The pair missed the demolition off Bath in last weekend's Champions Cup win over Bath.
In other postive news for Leinster Jordan Larmour will be fit for the opener of the Six Nations after suffering a facial injury.
Josh van der Flier has a groin issue.
The openside was replaced at half-time of Leinster’s 64-7 win over Bath in the Champions Cup on Saturday.
“Josh was a little tight around his groin,” said Leinster head coach Leo Cullen immediately after the game. An update from the province this afternoon describes van der Flier’s injury as “minor” and says he will be assessed by Ireland’s medical camp.
Josh Murphy (chest) and Dave Kearney will undergo further monitoring this week before a decision is made on their availability against Cardiff at the weekend. There are no further updates on: James Lowe (hamstring), Dan Leavy (wrist), Conor O’Brien (hamstring), Michael Milne (calf).
37-MAN IRELAND SIX NATIONS SQUAD 2022:
BACKS:
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 33 caps
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 2 caps
Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 27 caps
Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 10 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 4 caps
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 27 caps
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 96 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 12 caps
Mack Hansen (Connacht) uncapped
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 53 caps
James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 16 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps
Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 92 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 101 caps CAPTAIN
FORWARDS:
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 6 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 18 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 25 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 22 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 12 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 52 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 112 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 65 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 23 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 16 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 79 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 2 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 40 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 40 caps
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 2 caps
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps
Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 3 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps
Development Player
Cian Prendergast (Connacht)