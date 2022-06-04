Team news: Caoimhin Kelleher starts for Ireland against Armenia

IRELAND HAVE NAMED their team for UEFA Nations League campaign game against Armenia in Yerevan at 2.oopm.

Caoimhin Kelleher gets the nod over Gavin Bazunu in his first competitive start for his country.

Regular number one Gavin Bazunu is carrying a back injury, but has traveled with the team for the four games in 10 days.

However Bazunu has been named among the subs.

Burnley's Nathan Collins starts alongside Shane Duffy and John Egan.

Seamus Coleman starts in a right wing-back role, while Enda Stevens takes up duties on the other side.

Team News | Armenia v Republic of Ireland



Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher retains his spot from March whilst Troy Parrott gets the nod in the forward line 👏



Nathan Collins & Enda Stevens come into the defence as Ireland start their campaign 💪#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #ARMIRL pic.twitter.com/AuR7jQ5Yef — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 4, 2022

Josh Cullen and Jeff Hendrick have been entrusted with matters in the middle of the park

Chiedozie Ogbene, Callum Robinson and Troy Parrott make up a tasty, young, vibrant forward line

While Swansea's Michael Obafemi and CJ Hamilton have been included on the bench.

Festy Ebosele, Scott Hogan, Ryan Manning and Darragh Lenihan failed to make the team

Armenia: David Yurchenko; Arman Hovhannisyan, Hovhannes Hambartsumyan, Hrayr Mkoyan, Varazdat Haroyan (capt), Artak Grigoryan, Eduard Spertsyan, Tigran Barseghyan, Kamo Hovhannisyan; Khoren Bayramyan, Vahan Bichakhchyan

Republic of Ireland: Caoimhin Kelleher; Nathan Collins, Shane Duffy, John Egan; Seamus Coleman, Enda Stevens, Josh Cullen, Jeff Hendrick; Chiedozie Ogbene, Callum Robinson, Troy Parrott

Referee: Radu Petrescu (ROU)