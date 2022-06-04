Team news: Caoimhin Kelleher starts for Ireland against Armenia
Sport

Team news: Caoimhin Kelleher starts for Ireland against Armenia

IRELAND HAVE NAMED their team for UEFA Nations League campaign game against Armenia in Yerevan at 2.oopm.

Caoimhin Kelleher gets the nod over Gavin Bazunu in his first competitive start for his country.

Regular number one Gavin Bazunu is carrying a back injury, but has traveled with the team for the four games in 10 days.

However Bazunu has been named among the subs. 

Burnley's Nathan Collins  starts alongside Shane Duffy and John Egan.

Seamus Coleman starts in a right wing-back role, while Enda Stevens takes up duties on the other side. 

Josh Cullen and Jeff Hendrick have been entrusted with matters in the middle of the park

Chiedozie Ogbene, Callum Robinson and Troy Parrott make up a tasty, young, vibrant forward line

While Swansea's Michael Obafemi and CJ Hamilton have been included on the bench. 

Festy Ebosele, Scott Hogan, Ryan Manning and Darragh Lenihan failed to make the team

Armenia: David Yurchenko; Arman Hovhannisyan, Hovhannes Hambartsumyan, Hrayr Mkoyan, Varazdat Haroyan (capt), Artak Grigoryan, Eduard Spertsyan, Tigran Barseghyan, Kamo Hovhannisyan; Khoren Bayramyan, Vahan Bichakhchyan

Republic of Ireland: Caoimhin Kelleher; Nathan Collins, Shane Duffy, John Egan; Seamus Coleman, Enda Stevens, Josh Cullen, Jeff Hendrick; Chiedozie Ogbene, Callum Robinson, Troy Parrott

Referee: Radu Petrescu (ROU)

See More: Football, Ireland, Nations League

Related

Ireland were beaten 1-0 by Armenia today
Sport 7 hours ago

Ireland were beaten 1-0 by Armenia today

By: Conor O'Donoghue

James McClean has labelled the people singing the viral Michaela McAreavey song as 'vile scum'
Sport 9 hours ago

James McClean has labelled the people singing the viral Michaela McAreavey song as 'vile scum'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

REPORT | Ireland U21 3-0 Bosnia & Herzegovina
Sport 11 hours ago

REPORT | Ireland U21 3-0 Bosnia & Herzegovina

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Preview | Armenia v Republic of Ireland UEFA Nations League
Sport 13 hours ago

Preview | Armenia v Republic of Ireland UEFA Nations League

By: Conor O'Donoghue

PREVIEW | Ireland U21 v Bosnia & Herzegovina U21
Sport 1 day ago

PREVIEW | Ireland U21 v Bosnia & Herzegovina U21

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Leinster have made seven changes for the URC quarter-final against Glasgow Warriors, Sexton drops out
Sport 1 day ago

Leinster have made seven changes for the URC quarter-final against Glasgow Warriors, Sexton drops out

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Munster and Ulster's teams for Friday night’s URC quarter-final at at the Kingspan Stadium are out
Sport 1 day ago

Munster and Ulster's teams for Friday night’s URC quarter-final at at the Kingspan Stadium are out

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Stephen Kenny is proud of Ireland's new squad diversity
Sport 1 day ago

Stephen Kenny is proud of Ireland's new squad diversity

By: Conor O'Donoghue