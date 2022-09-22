TG4 selects next live WNL game
Sport

TG4 selects next live WNL game

THE EIGHT SSE Airtricity Women's National League game that TG4 will broadcast live this season will be the clash between Wexford Youths and Sligo Rovers.Set to take place in Ferrycarrig Park on Saturday, October 15th, the game promises to be an entertaining encounter with kick-off set for 16:30.The kick-off time for the live game between Athlone Town and Wexford Youths, to be played on Saturday, October 1st, is now fixed for 16:50.

SSE Airtricity Women's National League - Live TG4 GamesSaturday, July 30 | Sligo Rovers 3-2 ShelbourneSaturday, August 13 | Galway WFC 0-1 Wexford YouthsSaturday, August 20 | Athlone Town 0-2 Peamount UnitedSaturday, August 27 | Galway WFC 1-2 Shelbourne Saturday, September 10 | Shelbourne 0-1 Peamount United Saturday, September 17 | Athlone Town 2-0 ShelbourneSaturday, October 1 | Athlone Town v Wexford Youths | KO 16:50Saturday, October 15 | Wexford Youths v Sligo Rovers | KO 16:30

