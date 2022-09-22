TG4 selects next live WNL game

THE EIGHT SSE Airtricity Women's National League game that TG4 will broadcast live this season will be the clash between Wexford Youths and Sligo Rovers.



Set to take place in Ferrycarrig Park on Saturday, October 15th, the game promises to be an entertaining encounter with kick-off set for 16:30.



The kick-off time for the live game between Athlone Town and Wexford Youths, to be played on Saturday, October 1st, is now fixed for 16:50.

Saturday, October 15 | Wexford Youths v Sligo Rovers | KO 16:30 — Women's National League (@LoiWomen) September 21, 2022

SSE Airtricity Women's National League - Live TG4 Games

Saturday, July 30 | Sligo Rovers 3-2 Shelbourne

Saturday, August 13 | Galway WFC 0-1 Wexford Youths

Saturday, August 20 | Athlone Town 0-2 Peamount United

Saturday, August 27 | Galway WFC 1-2 Shelbourne

Saturday, September 10 | Shelbourne 0-1 Peamount United

Saturday, September 17 | Athlone Town 2-0 Shelbourne

Saturday, October 1 | Athlone Town v Wexford Youths | KO 16:50

Saturday, October 15 | Wexford Youths v Sligo Rovers | KO 16:30