The All-Ireland SFC quarter-final draw was made today

MAYO AND KERRY will meet each other in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final after the draw was made today.
Mayo beat Kildare on Saturday in the Round 2 All-Ireland qualifier. Kerry were to set to face Cork, and the Munster rivals were drawn, but repeat pairings were ruled out.
Cork will face Leinster kings Dublin instead of the Kingdom.
Galway will face Donegal conquerors Armagh.
The final pairing sees Derry face Clare.
All ties will be played on the weekend of June 25/26 with the CCCC expected to confirm details later.
Here's are the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final pairings after today's draw.https://t.co/JtU99Tg8s2 pic.twitter.com/OmLpoDVT75
— RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) June 13, 2022
All-Ireland SFC quarterfinals
Galway v Armagh
Kerry v Mayo
Cork v Dublin
Derry v Clare
All-Ireland SFC semi-finals
Kerry/Mayo v Cork/Dublin
Galway/Armagh v Derry v Clare