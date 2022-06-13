The All-Ireland SFC quarter-final draw was made today

MAYO AND KERRY will meet each other in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final after the draw was made today.

Mayo beat Kildare on Saturday in the Round 2 All-Ireland qualifier. Kerry were to set to face Cork, and the Munster rivals were drawn, but repeat pairings were ruled out.

Cork will face Leinster kings Dublin instead of the Kingdom.

Galway will face Donegal conquerors Armagh.

The final pairing sees Derry face Clare.

All ties will be played on the weekend of June 25/26 with the CCCC expected to confirm details later.

All-Ireland SFC quarterfinals

Galway v Armagh

Kerry v Mayo

Cork v Dublin

Derry v Clare

All-Ireland SFC semi-finals

Kerry/Mayo v Cork/Dublin

Galway/Armagh v Derry v Clare