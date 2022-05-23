The INTERSPORT Elverys FAI Summer Soccer Schools have launched

The Football Association of Ireland today launched the 26th edition of the hugely popular FAI Summer Soccer Schools in partnership with their title sponsor, the leading Irish sports retailer INTERSPORT Elverys.



Republic of Ireland players Rianna Jarrett and Chiedozie Ogbene were on hand at Abbotstown for the launch of this year's edition with programmes across the country open for sign-ups now.



The INTERSPORT Elverys FAI Summer Soccer Schools cater for boys and girls aged 6 to 14 in a fun and inclusive environment, with training provided by FAI accredited and Garda vetted coaches.



Last year’s programme saw huge success with 31,806 participants take part across 383 camps last year as the programme goes from strength to strength.



Commenting on becoming INTERSPORT Elverys’ new brand ambassador, Ireland men’s team star Chiedozie Ogbene said:

“I'm fortunate enough to be one of the lucky ones able to play professionally and represent Ireland. It’s a dream come true. I'd like to think that I can hopefully inspire other young people to keep sport in their lives as they grow up.

I'm excited to work with INTERSPORT Elverys, who play an important role in promoting sport and active lifestyles. I'll be working with them throughout the year to convey the benefits of sport, as well as having access to the latest products to support me - both on and off the pitch.”

Great to be at the launch of the @Elverys FAI Summer Soccer Schools today 🙌



Ireland Women’s team striker Rianna Jarrett said: "I'm delighted to be able to continue to support the INTERSPORT Elverys FAI Summer Soccer Schools this year and it's brilliant to see the excitement around the return this year.

The programme is hugely successful, gets children involved in football but crucially, creates a fun, active environment for young girls and boys to enjoy their football."



Speaking at the launch, Anne-Marie Hanly, Senior Marketing Manager for INTERSPORT Elverys said: “We are delighted to support the FAI on this very important initiative again this Summer and are very excited to work with Rianna again and now Chiedozie to promote the Summer Soccer Schools.

We believe both are great role models for football and inspire children to make time for sport in their daily lives.

This sponsorship further emphasises that INTERSPORT Elverys are at the heart of sport and sport is at the heart of every community.”



Welcoming the launch, Grassroots Director Ger McDermott said: “The INTERSPORT Elverys FAI Summer Schools programme is a fantastic programme which sees incredible participation up and down the country, getting young boys and girls active and involved in our game.

We've seen so many success stories which have originated from this fantastic programme and it is brilliant to see the INTERSPORT Elverys FAI Summer Soccer Schools return once again this summer.

I'd like to thank our partners INTERSPORT Elverys for their ongoing support as we launch our 26th edition."