The IRFU have confirmed today that all of the Emerging Ireland Matches in South Africa will be streamed for viewers to see

THE IRFU have confirmed today that all of Ireland's Emerging Ireland Matches in South Africa will be streamed for viewers to see on IrishRugby.ie.

A team led by Ireland coach Simon Easterby will travel to South Africa to play The Toyota Challenge fixtures against the Griquas, Pumas and Cheetahs this month and October.

The squad arrive in Bloemfontein today (Tuesday) and will train in Greys College tomorrow (Wednesday) ahead of their opening fixture against the Griquas on Friday 30th September.

The game against the Griquas kicks off at 12.45 Irish time and will be available to view live on Irishrugby.ie. The match day 23 to face the Griquas will be named on Thursday.

The Emerging Ireland will then play the Pumas on Wednesday 5th October (KO 4.00pm) and the Cheetahs on Sunday 9th October (2.00pm).

The aim of the tour is for Andy Farrell to increase his squad depth ahead of the World Cup in France next year.

We're delighted to confirm the upcoming #EmergingIreland Tour will be streamed live on https://t.co/0iqQLDwKLf, starting this Friday against the Griquas! 🇿🇦#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugby — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) September 27, 2022

The squad will consist of players that have performed admirably for the Ireland Under-20 side in recent years, as well as other low capped players like Ulster's Robert Baloucoune, and Munster's Shane Daly.

On the tour Easterby will be joined by other Ireland coaches Paul O’Connell, Mike Catt and John Fogarty.

“The growth we witnessed in the less experienced players in New Zealand over the four weeks was incredible to see," said Simon Easterby, when the squad was announced.

"The two Māori fixtures were invaluable in broadening our talent pool ahead of RWC23 and the coaching group see this as another opportunity to increase the depth of talent available to the national squad ahead of the World Cup in France and beyond.”

Emerging Ireland Squad Backs (15)

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen), Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians), Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution), Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution),Nathan Doak (Ulster/Banbridge), Jake Flannery (Ulster/Shannon),Antoine Frisch (Munster),Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD), Michael McDonald (Ulster), Ethan McIlroy (Ulster/Queens RFC)

Stewart Moore (Ulster/Malone), Chay Mullins (Connacht/IQ Rugby),Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster),Jamie Osbourne (Leinster/Naas), Andrew Smith (Leinster/Clontarf) Forwards (20)

Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon),Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen), Tom Clarkson (Leinster/Dublin University), James Culhane (Leinster/UCD)

Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne),Brian Deeny (Leinster/Clontarf), John Hodnett (Munster/UCC), Sam Illo (Connacht), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster/Ballynahinch),Alex Kendellen (Munster/UCC),Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University),Michael Milne (Leinster/UCD), Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD),Cian Prendergast (Connacht), Callum Reid (Ulster/Banbridge), Roman Salonoa (Munster/Shannon), Alex Soroka (Leinster/Clontarf), Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Dylan Tierney-Martin (Connacht/Corinthians), Josh Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster)