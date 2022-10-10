The IRFU have offered their condolences to the families affected by the Creeslough tragedy in Donegal

THE IRISH RUGBY FOOTBALL UNION have offered their 'heartfelt thoughts and prayers' to the families that lost loved ones in the Creeslough explosion in Donegal over the weekend.

The explosion occurred at an Applegreen service station last Friday in the small village with a population of about 400 shortly after 3pm. Adjacent buildings and apartments were also caught in the blast.



10 beautiful precious lives.



No words. 💔 #Creeslough pic.twitter.com/wwChu4LaCz — Rev Karen Sethuraman (@KarenSethuraman) October 9, 2022



Multiple emergency service vehicles remained at the scene on Friday night while a Coastguard helicopter airlifted some of those who were injured in the blast from Letterkenny University Hospital to Dublin.

The North’s air ambulance was also deployed, as were fire crews and ground ambulances.

As of Monday, the reported death toll stands at 10 people. The youngest a five-year-old girl; the oldest a 59-year-old man.

The IRFU have sent their heartfelt thoughts and prayers via a statement on their website.

“On behalf of the Irish Rugby Football Union and the wider rugby community we want to extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to all the families and the community in Creeslough."said the IRFU in a statement

A number of sporting occasions in Ireland performed a minute's silence to honour the victims of the blast.

One of the victims named was Leona Harper, who was a member of Letterkenny RFC.

IRFU President John Robinson and IRFU CEO in the joint statement also added: “To the Harper family, her teammates, and the club we pay special tribute and offer our sincere condolences and support at this time.”

Vigils and prayer will take place across the country in the coming days